One of the most popular football leagues in Asia, the Malaysia Super League is the premier league competition in the Southeast Asian nation. Players from several prominent footballing countries like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Portugal, Nigeria and Ivory Coast (to name a few) flock in numbers to partake in this domestic league. Needless to say, the competition enjoys a massive fan base in Malaysia and several other corners of Asia.

Now in its 20th season, the Malaysia Super League 2023 is organised by the Malaysian Football League (MFL). The current iteration of the league replaced the Liga Perdana 1, the top-tier league in the Malaysian domestic football system between 1998 and 2003.

While the previous editions of the league saw 12 participating clubs, the competition went through a restructuring process owing to which the 2023 season was initially supposed to have 18 teams. However, a host of roadblocks surrounding a few clubs eventually saw 14 competitors vying for the title when the season began on 24 February.

Similar to other domestic leagues around the world, such as the Premier League in England, Spain’s La Liga, Bundesliga in Germany and many more, the Malaysia Super League follows a double round-robin format. Each team plays the rest of the teams in the league twice, once at its home ground and once away. At the end of each season, the team that finishes with the most points is declared the champion of the league.

With Johor Darul Ta’zim having already secured the league title, take a look at how much prize money they will receive, when the final matchday of Malaysia Super League 2023 is, the remaining fixtures and more.

Malaysia Super League 2023: All the details

How much is the Malaysia Super League 2023 prize money?

According to reports, the MFL introduced a new merit-based income distribution system for 2023-2025, which will see the clubs earn more monetary rewards in the Malaysian Super League. The decision by the governing body won widespread approval from the players and the coaching staff of all the participating clubs.

The total prize money pot at the Malaysia Super League 2023 is reportedly around MYR 15.68 million (USD 3.36 million). Interestingly, the prize money pool has seen a 96.55 per cent increase from the previous season when the amount was MYR 7.98 million (USD 1.71 million).

From this prize money pot, Johor Darul Ta’zim, guaranteed to finish at the top of the Malaysia Super League 2023 table, will receive a cash prize of MYR 2.4 million (USD 514,139). The reports further suggest that all the top six clubs of the league will receive more than MYR 1 million (USD 214,224) for the first time in the competition’s history.

Additionally, the team finishing at the bottom of the league will get to take home MYR 600,000 (USD 128,535), compared to MYR 250,000 (USD 53,556) distributed last season.

When is the final matchday of the Malaysia Super League 2023?

Matchday 26, or the final matchday of the Malaysia Super League 2023, will start on Saturday, 16 December and end on Sunday, 17 December. The coronation ceremony of the league will take place on Saturday, 16 December when Johor Darul Ta’zim will lift its 10th league title at the end of the club’s final home league fixture of the season.

Terengganu, the finalists of the Malaysia Cup 2023, will go head-to-head against Perak FC in the final match of this year’s Malaysia Super League on Sunday, 17 December.

Where can you live stream the final matchday of the Malaysia Super League 2023?

Like the rest of the matches of the competition, football fans in Malaysia can live stream the matches of the final matchday of the Malaysia Super League 2023 on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM).

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM/Instagram)

