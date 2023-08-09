In the world of sports, nothing is more satisfying than to see the greatest legends get a befitting farewell amidst the loudest cheers. However, not every legend is that lucky. For some, their glittering careers end in heartbreaks. American midfielder Megan Rapinoe becomes the latest name in the galaxy of all-time greats to share that misfortune.

For the 17 years that she has stepped out wearing the Stars and Stripes, Megan Rapinoe has enjoyed a star-studded career and has won almost every major trophy there is to win in women’s football. Time and again, the United States women’s team has banked on her abilities to sail through tough situations and win matches and tournaments. Therefore, it is almost ironic to believe that Rapinoe’s last act in women’s international football resulted in a penalty kick sailing over the crossbar and ultimately writing the epitaph for the United States team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

As the world of football stood witness to one of its finest legends bid the sport a teary-eyed farewell, we take a moment to look at a few highlights from Megan Rapinoe’s incredible career and honour her legacy.

Megan Rapinoe’s career highlights: A summary of her illustrious journey

Early days of her football career

Hailing from California, Megan Rapinoe played football for both her school and her university. She was also a part of the United States Under-16 and Under-19 Women’s Soccer teams. Between 2003 and 2005, Rapinoe made 21 appearances for the Under-19 team in which she scored nine goals. The American midfielder was also part of the United States team that took part in the 2004 FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship in Thailand. Rapinoe scored three goals in that tournament, including one in a match against Brazil that helped her team finish in third place.

Rapinoe’s first step in professional football

In 2009, Megan Rapinoe was selected second in the draft for the inaugural season of the Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) by the Chicago Red Stars. She played in 17 of the 18 matches for the Red Stars that season and scored two goals, besides assisting in three others. Her impressive performance in the 2009 WPS season saw her being named to the league’s All-Star Team.

After the Chicago Red Stars ceased operations, Megan Rapinoe signed for the expansion team Philadelphia Independence. The midfielder scored one goal in the four games that she played for the side before being bought by MagicJack. She made eight appearances for MagicJack and scored two goals to help the club finish third in the league and secure a place in the playoffs. Rapinoe was on the scoresheet for MagicJack in their semi-final win over Boston Breakers. However, MagicJack ended up losing to Philadelphia Independence in the final.

Megan Rapinoe moved to Australia in 2011 to play for W-League side Sydney FC as a guest player for two games, during which time she scored a solitary goal. In 2012, she signed with Seattle Sounders Women and joined her fellow national teammates Alex Morgan, Hope Solo, Sydney Leroux and Stephanie Cox as they prepared for the 2012 London Olympics. Rapinoe made two appearances with the team in the regular season, providing two assists for goals.

Megan Rapinoe’s time in Europe

In January 2013, Megan Rapinoe signed with French side Olympique Lyonnais for six months. She played as a left winger instead of her natural position as a midfielder and scored two goals in six matches.

Megan Rapinoe became the fifth American woman in history to play in the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2013. Even though the French club lost to the German side VFL Wolfsburg in the final, Rapinoe capped off an impressive debut season in the Women’s Champions League, scoring two goals and serving one assist in five appearances.

In the 2013-14 season, Megan Rapinoe scored three goals in eight appearances for Olympique Lyonnais. She also made four appearances in the 2013-14 UEFA Women’s Champions League and scored one goal. After the French side bowed out of the club competition from the Round of 16, the American ended her association with Olympique Lyonnais, thus bringing her club football stint in Europe to an end.

Rapinoe’s return to the United States

Megan Rapinoe joined Seattle Reign FC (now known as OL Reign) in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013. Her addition to the side turned the club’s fortunes as Rapinoe partnered with Hope Solo to improve their goal-scoring prowess. Despite featuring in only 12 games out of 22 in the regular season, Megan Rapinoe was the leading goal scorer for her club with five goals to her name. She was also named the NWSL Player of the Week for Week 16 in 2013.

It was in 2015 that Megan Rapinoe scored her first hat-trick in professional football. In a match against the Western New York Flash, she netted three goals and provided an assist for another as OL Reign won the match by a margin of 5-1.

In September 2019, OL Reign recognised Megan Rapinoe as a club legend along with 11 other players. They joined 36 other players in attaining the legend’s status for the club.

Earlier in 2023, the American midfielder announced that she will draw the curtains on her club football career at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

Megan Rapinoe’s career in international football

Megan Rapinoe made her debut for the United States women’s national soccer team on July 23 2006 in a friendly match against Ireland. Later that year, she scored her first two goals in a friendly match against Taiwan.

Owing to two ACL injuries, Megan Rapinoe could not play for the national side in 2007 and 2008. She subsequently missed a chance to take part in the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Rapinoe made a comeback to the United States national side in 2009, and on her return, she scored two goals in six games.

In 2011, Megan Rapinoe was named to the United States squad for the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Japan. Her most memorable moment wearing the United States jersey during this tournament came in the quarter-final match against Brazil, in which she served a pitch-perfect cross to fellow teammate Abby Wambach for a stellar goal. This goal holds the record for being the latest goal ever in a World Cup match. The goal was also voted as the greatest goal in the history of the tournament. The United States eventually lost to Japan in the final, and Rapinoe had to settle for a silver medal.

Megan Rapinoe achieved redemption when she led the United States to a win against Japan in the final of the 2012 London Olympics women’s football event and clinch the gold medal in front of a packed Wembley Stadium. She scored three goals in the tournament and assisted in four others. Her incredible performance also earned her a place in the Team of the Tournament by several publications.

The American midfielder has been a part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning United States team in 2015 and 2019. In the 2019 edition of the marquee quadrennial tournament, Megan Rapinoe was in the form of her life. She scored six goals in the tournament, including one in the final against the Netherlands, and won the Golden Boot for being the top scorer of the World Cup. She was also named the Player of the Match in the final and even won the Golden Ball for being the Player of the Tournament.

Megan Rapinoe’s ‘last dance’ in international football

Before the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced that she will bid farewell to women’s international football at the end of the tournament.

In the Women’s World Cup Last 16 match against Sweden, Megan Rapinoe stepped up to take the United States’ fourth penalty in the shootout after the match ended in a goalless draw. The American midfielder, who is revered as one of the most reliable penalty scorers in women’s football, missed the goal by a mile as her kick saw the ball sailing over the crossbar. She was one of three American players who failed to score in the penalty shootout as the Swedish team triumphed over the defending world champions by a margin of 5-4.

As she walked back after missing her penalty, Megan Rapinoe was spotted smirking and laughing, causing several fans of the sport to express their disdain regarding the veteran footballer’s behaviour. After the match, Rapinoe said that missing the penalty was like a “sick joke.” She added that “For me, personally, I’m just like, this is dark comedy. I missed a penalty.”

Am overview of Megan Rapinoe’s overall career stats

At 38 years of age, Megan Rapinoe leaves behind an incredible legacy in women’s football. She has played in football clubs from three continents and has scored 66 goals in 188 appearances.

Megan Rapinoe has played for the United States national women’s soccer team for over 17 years. She has stepped out for the national team on 202 occasions, during which time she has scored 63 goals. Rapinoe has won several international titles with the United States national team, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and in 2019, a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The legendary American footballer has been the recipient of the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019. She also won The Best FIFA Women’s Player award and the prestigious Ballon d’Or Feminin award in 2019.

