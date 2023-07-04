Brazil has always produced some of the best athletes in the world. Whether it’s on the soccer pitch or in other sports like MMA, basketball or even surfing, Brazilian athletes are some of the top performers in their respective disciplines. It’s so much more pronounced in football though as the county has a rich and diverse history surrounding the beautiful game. From legends such as Pelé, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho to modern superstars like Neymar Jr and Marcelo, the sport has seen its fair share of talented Brazilians. Well, we can add one more name to that revered list. While Roberto Firmino’s stats aren’t the first to pop into mind when talking about the best footballers on the planet, the player has quietly built up an impressive resume that has helped Liverpool win a number of championships and titles.

Today, we’ll take a deeper look at Roberto Firmino’s stats and career and how time at The Reds. With record-setting performances against some of the most feared opposition, Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool side always delivered the goods when it came to action-packed performances on the field.

Roberto Firmino’s stats: His Liverpool stint

It was a sad day at Annfield, as The Reds and their fans paid a heartfelt tribute to one of its most revered players, Roberto Firmino. His growth and evolution into one of the most important cornerstones of the Liverpool side have given the club much to celebrate. So much so that he led the Reds to the Champions League and Premier League titles. His time at the club under the strict and precise guidance of Jurgen Klopp has led to some of the biggest moments in the club’s history. He didn’t have the best start to his Liverpool run but as mentioned above, his momentum and while he has not scored as many goals as Salah and Mane, his skills probably make him the most vital cog in the Liverpool machine. While he does shine often, it really is his eye for openings that have made Liverpool such a threat. He is always in place to get the ball across to his teammates. In layman’s terms, he is the key to Salah and Mane’s attack. A tactician at heart, Firminio’s style of play has given his teammates a solid rock when needed.

It’s clear why Liverpool was so dominant for a while, all you needed to do was look at Firminio and how practically controlled the action.

He first joined the club in 2015, after a slightly controversial transfer and was not really the star he eventually became. He cost the club a sweet 29 million pounds and he made his debut against Stoke City on August 9, 2015. It took the Brazilian almost three months to score his first goal which came against Manchester City. The Reds drubbed City with a 4-1 final scorecard and it looked like Firmino was finally finding his place at Anfield. But it wasn’t until 2016 that he found more solid footing within the squad as he scored goals against Arsenal and Norwich City. Firminio was criticised early in his run for his inability to gel with Christian Benteke but under Jurgen Kolpp, he found new life. He helped Liverpool top the league table for the first time under Klopp and it was clear that the new manager understood the value of a talent like Firminio and how to use his effectively. Roberto ended the season with just a dozen goals but now with a more dedicated gameplan and coaching, it was clear that something was brewing.

The 2017-2018 season saw Firmino step up to the plate and finish with 27 goals. This is accounting for all competitions during the season. He ended up more than doubling his goals and cementing his place as one of the most important pieces of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool squad. It also helped that he had two of the best in Salah and Mane to back him up and really allow him to show off his incredible skillset.

He ended his run in Liverpool with a staggering 82 goals in 256 appearances with 7 trophies to his name. Again, do not let the numbers fool you, the reason why Liverpool looked unbeatable was his assists and through balls that rained chaos down on the defence. His decision not to re-sign with the club left fans shocked and sad. He was arguably one of the biggest heroes in Liverpool’s history and is revered at the club for his contributions.

His Origins

Born in the Brazilian city of Maceio, Friminio was surprisingly discovered by the local youth team surgeon who saw great potential in the young man and suggested that he pursue football as a professional career. His real debut came for the local Brazilian team, Figueirense and he stayed on with the team for two years before making the move to Europe. He first joined the German Bundesliga team, 1899 Hoffenheim in 2010 but had a bit of a difficult time fitting in and was benched for disciplinary reasons. The young man obviously had a lot to learn and finally found his place in the club. He ended his time with 1899 Hoffenheim with 16 goals and the title of the Breakthrough Player of the Bundesliga for the 2013-2014 season. It was in Europe that he developed a more measures style and really honed his technical skills. Although the training in Brazil was good, it was the industrial machine that it was in Europe. The system there is built to maximise talent at the highest level.

He finally made the move to Liverpool in 2016 and it was here that Firmino would make the most significant leaps in his career. The False 9 trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino tore through opposing defensive plays. His style and flair even put Roberto Firmino on FIFA 2019, with his legendary ‘Matador’ celebration dance.

Roberto Firmino: Style of Play

Like all Brazilians, Firminio brings energy and flash to the game of football. During his time at Liverpool, he perfected that style and mixed it in with smooth ball handling and technical proficiency. He plays an aggressive style of football that forces other players to move to the step of his rhythm. He’s been described as a tenacious athlete who will fight for possession every step of the way. It could explain why he’s such a force to be reckoned with. He has famously been called the ‘engine’ of the team, driving Liverpool forward. He primarily played as an attacking midfielder but would be much more active in that role. Another trait that really helps Firminio succeed at the highest level is his level-headedness. The man is a humble athlete and is rarely caught up in any real controversy. He has been accused of using a racial slur but it was quickly debunked and dismissed.

His decision to not renew his contract with Liverpool sent shockwaves among the Anfield hopeful but as it is with life, the show must go on and Firminio was given the warmest of goodbyes. The 31-year-old still has a ton left in him and if rumours are to be believed, is looking to sign with powerhouse Spanish side Real Madrid.

Roberto Firmino’s stats: His total career goals

Firminio has scored a total of 168 goals across all leagues and competition with 82 goals for Liverpool in the premier league. He also scored 22 goals for the side in the Champions League.

