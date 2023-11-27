New Balance’s brand-new Fresh Foam 1080 v13 shoes offers a ride that’s as soft as a cloud, cushioned for days, and dripping with super-luxe vibes.

New Balance’s 1080 v13 running shoes

So big brands (like New Balance) with iconic products (such as the Fresh Foam series) often find themselves on a spectrum. Either opt for cosmetic adjustments or go the whole shebang and embark on a comprehensive overhaul. The 1080 v13 strategically positions itself in a nuanced space on this scale. Undoubtedly marking a substantial evolution, it stands as the most significant update in recent memory.

Remarkably, however, the shoe adeptly preserves the distinctive attributes that have solidified its popularity among the running community. Officially the fluffiest shoe in the New Balance family, it packs a hefty layer of that lighter and offer Fresh Foam X midsole foam all across your tootsies. With that broad base, you’ve got this roomy, comfy platform to bounce off, plus a lower drop, a rocker for seamless transitions, and a bit of extra oomph in the forefoot for snappier steps.

In the upper department, they’ve traded in the breezy, flexi-knit of the V12 for some high-tech engineered mesh. It’s all about that snug, supportive structure now, with heel collars and gusseted tongues. Turns out these are total game-changers – super padded for a seriously plush feel when you step in. It’s like a cozy embrace for your feet; if you’re into that cocooned vibe, New Balance has got you covered. Down below, they’ve decked out the outsole with a calculated layer of New Balance’s Ndurance rubber – not sparingly, but with a strategic touch. Grip and durability? Solid as a rock.





In real world conditions, the 1080v13 really steps up its game when it comes to picking up speed. As a max cushion daily trainer, it surprisingly proves itself quite adaptable to speed work. While one wouldn’t exactly label strides or intervals in the 1080v13 as effortless, there’s a tangible sense of exertion as you push the pace. It’s more than up to

the task of helping you hit speeds that you might hesitate to attempt in some of its more plodding yet comfortable counterparts.

With its exquisite blend of cushioning and midsole to heel support, you can easily tell these kicks are crafted for the demands of extended, leisurely miles. In sync with New Balance’s ‘Run Your Way’ philosophy, this shoe is your all-in-one companion for the entire run spectrum. Whether you’re circling the track, pounding the pavement, racing, conquering marathons, or just knocking out daily errands, the 1080 is the ultimate pick.

It’s not just a shoe; it’s a game-changer for anyone serious about their run game. Lace up and redefine your run experience! The Fresh Foam X 1080v13, available in colourways Starlight with Marine Blue, Black with White, Black with Blacktop, and Grey Matter with Shadow Grey, is now on sale at all New Balance stores in Malaysia and online at www.newbalance.com.my, with a suggested retail price of RM799.