The last weekend of September in 2023 will see golf fans around the world tune in to one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport, the Ryder Cup. Arguably one of the most anticipated sporting events across the globe, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in the world of golf competing with each other. However, before we dive deep into the teams, the players partaking in the 2023 edition and the prize money on offer (if any), let us take a closer look at the history of the Ryder Cup.

Contested for the first time in 1927, the Ryder Cup originally featured two teams, namely Great Britain and the United States. However, in the post-World War II era, the continued dominance of the United States team became a thorn for the Great Britain team. As a result, in 1979, the latter was expanded to include continental European golfers, ultimately leading to the formation of Team Europe. The Ryder Cup is a biennial tournament that is played on European soil and in the United States of America on alternate years.

Scheduled to be held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Rome, the Ryder Cup 2023 is the 44th edition of the tournament. As such, here is everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup 2023, including its players, schedule, prize money and where you can possibly watch it.

Ryder Cup 2023: A look at the teams and best players to watch out for

Team Europe

In August 2023, the champion of the Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm, secured his spot in Team Europe alongside modern-day legend Rory McIlroy by virtue of their respective positions on the European points list. Other players who joined them in due time were Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

On September 4, the captain of Team Europe, Luke Donald, announced his six captain’s picks― Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.

Team United States

Scottie Scheffler, the number one ranked player in the world, and Wyndham Clark, reigning champion of the US Open, secured their positions in Team United States ahead of the BMW Championships. In the subsequent days, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele joined Scheffler and Clark on Team United States.

Zach Johnson, the captain of Team United States, announced his captain’s picks in August 2023. The six players are as follows: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

What are the dates for Ryder Cup 2023?

The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup will commence on Friday, September 29 in Rome, Italy and will continue till Sunday, October 1.

Is there any prize money on offer at the Ryder Cup 2023?

Golf is known to be one of the highest-paying sports in the world. The PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the LIV Golf have made headlines due to their payouts. Contrary to such prestigious golfing tournaments, the Ryder Cup 2023, like every other year, will have no prize money on offer. While the golfers are guaranteed widespread media exposure, they will not get any monetary benefit for their performances in the tournament.

How can you watch the Ryder Cup 2023?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryder Cup (@therydercup)

Fans across the globe can live stream the Ryder Cup 2023 on its official website, RyderCup.com, and also on the Ryder Cup app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who are the past winners of the Ryder Cup?

Team United States has won the Ryder Cup on 26 occasions, while Team Europe has won it nine times.

– Is there any prize money to be awarded to individual golfers at the Ryder Cup?

No, there is no prize money on offer at the Ryder Cup.

– Are there financial rewards for the winning team of the Ryder Cup or its captain?

No, there is no financial reward on offer at the Ryder Cup.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Ryder Cup)