Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is believed to have made a per season offer of around USD 25.2 million to Belgian international Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is currently playing in the Serie A for Inter Milan on loan from English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea. According to The Guardian, he is believed to have met Al-Hilal officials in Paris on 12 June to discuss a future for himself in the Saudi Pro league.

Al-Hilal’s offer to Lukaku is reportedly for a period of two years of play in Saudi Arabia. Thus, the total worth of the deal comes to just over USD 50 million.

Will Romelu Lukaku head to Saudi Arabia?

Lukaku is 30 years old. He plays as a forward for Belgium in international tournaments. He is seen as a Chelsea icon since he first joined them in 2011, but he has been out on loan for most part of his two stints with the EPL club.

In his recent on-loan stint at Inter Milan, Lukaku scored 14 goals in all competitions for the Serie A club. He also played in the Champions League final against Manchester City on 10 June.

Lukaku played for Inter Milan on a permanent basis from 2019 to 2021, before he was sold to Chelsea for around USD 125 million. There are renewed calls to bring Lukaku back into the Italian club on a permanent transfer.

The Guardian’s report suggests that Lukaku prefers to play at Inter Milan but the club’s financial problems could throw a spammer in the works. The report says that officials of the club will be in London later in this week to discuss Lukaku’s status.

Though mostly associated with Chelsea, Lukaku has had the longest permanent stint with EPL club Everton, for whom he played from 2014 to 2017.

Which other footballers are Saudi clubs looking to sign?

Apart from Lukaku, Saudi Arabian clubs are also reportedly trying to bag Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Saudi side Al-Ahli wants Mahrez, who plays for Algeria as a forward. The Guardian says he might leave City, with whom he signed a two-year contract in 2022.

Ziyech is being courted by Al-Nassr, which shot to international popularity for its record-breaking deal that brought footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

Aubameyang, too, has several Saudi clubs looking to add him to their squads.

