As the China Masters 2023 drew to a close on Sunday, November 26, the badminton action now moves across the continent to India for the penultimate event of the calendar year. Whether in terms of the prize money on offer or the Badminton World Federation (BWF) points that will help determine the BWF World Rankings at the end of the year, the participants at the Syed Modi India International 2023 have a lot to fight for.

For the uninitiated, the Syed Modi India International 2023 is the 34th tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour. It is also a part of the Syed Modi International championships, which have been held since 2009 and are organised by the Badminton Association of India with sanction from the BWF.

While a few of the superstars of the badminton fraternity are slated to compete in the tournament, a majority of them will sit out the Syed Modi India International to prepare for the year-ending competition, the BWF World Tour Finals 2023 (which will take place in December).

Nevertheless, the competition for this tournament is proving to be quite exciting and so, on that note, here is everything you need to know about the Syed Modi India International (badminton) 2023, including the prize money on offer, its schedule, the contenders for the championship and where you can live-stream the matches.

What is the Syed Modi India International (badminton) 2023 prize money on offer?

Being a BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, the prize money on offer at the Syed Modi India International 2023 is less than what’s offered at all other BWF World Tour events.

According to a report by the Badminton World Tour, the total prize money pool at the Syed Modi India International 2023 stands at USD 210,000 (MYR 982,590).

From this prize money pool, the winners in both the men’s and women’s singles categories will receive USD 15,750 and 7,000 BWF points each. The runners-up of both these events will get to take home USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. Additionally, the shuttlers who bow out of the tournament from the semi-final stage of both the singles events will each receive USD 3,045 and 4,900 BWF points.

Likewise, the winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events will each be rewarded with USD 16,590 and 7,000 BWF points. The runners-up in all three events will get USD 7,980 and 5,950 BWF points each. The players who get knocked out of the tournament from the semi-finals of all the events in the doubles category will receive USD 2,940 and 4,900 BWF points.

It is important to note that the players who get ousted from the tournament prior to the Last 16 stage will receive BWF points but no monetary rewards.

A look at the Syed Modi India International (badminton) 2023 schedule and venue

The Syed Modi India International (badminton) will commence on Tuesday, 28 November and will conclude with the finals on Sunday, 3 December. All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Syed Modi India International 2023: Star players to watch out for

BWF World Championships 2023 bronze medalist and local favourite Prannoy H.S. will start the Syed Modi India International (badminton) 2023 tournament as the top-seeded player. He will be facing steep competition for the title from fellow countrymen Lakshya Sen and Srikanth Kidambi. The other notable contenders for the crown are Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto and Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen.

Thai shuttler Supanida Katethong, the 2023 SEA Games gold medalist in the women’s singles category, starts the tournament as the top-seeded player and the favourite to win the title in the absence of several top female shuttlers. Japan’s Aya Ohori, Taiwan’s Hsu Wen-chi and Denmark’s Line Christophersen are also in contention for winning the women’s singles crown.

Where can you live-stream the Syed Modi India International (badminton) 2023?

Fans around the world can live-stream all the matches of the Syed Modi India International 2023 on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Prannoy H S/Instagram and Lakshya Sen/Instagram; Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Prannoy H S/Instagram)

