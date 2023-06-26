Both Malaysian mixed and men’s doubles pairs have officially been crowned champions at the Taipei Open 2023 after defeating both teams from Chinese Taipei in the finals.

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, the Malaysian mixed doubles pair, have been crowned champions of the Taipei Open 2023 badminton tournament after a dominating performance in the finals. The fourth seeded team faced off against Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min of Chinese Taipei, and emerged victorious with a comfortable win of 21 – 12, 21 – 8. Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei displayed an impressive attacking game that overwhelmed their opponents, who struggled with unforced errors throughout the match.

This win marks the second World Tour title for Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who have previously won the Iran International Challenge 2023 and the Orleans Masters 2023 in France. The Malaysian pair has shown great promise since forming their partnership late last year, and this victory further cements their place among the top mixed doubles pairs in the world.

Moreover, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei’s win at the Taipei Open has ended a 19-year drought for Malaysia’s mixed doubles pairs to step onto the podium in this prestigious tournament. The last time a Malaysian pair won the mixed doubles title at the Taipei Open was in 2004, when Koo Kien Keat and Wong Pei Tty emerged as champions. Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s victory is a significant milestone for Malaysian badminton, and represents a bright future for the country’s badminton scene.

In addition to their impressive performance on the court, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have also earned a handsome reward for their win at the Taipei Open 2023. The pair will receive a cash prize of US$16,590 (approximately RM77,560), while the runners-up, Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min, will receive US$7,980 (approximately RM37,308). Overall, Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s win at the Taipei Open 2023 mixed doubles badminton event is a testament to their skill, hard work, and dedication to the sport.

Men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun emerged victorious after crushing homesters and second seeds, Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han at Taipei Open 2023

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, the Malaysian shuttlers, have emerged as champions at the Taipei Open 2023 in the men’s doubles category. The final was a thrilling encounter between the Malaysian duo and the Taiwanese pair of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han, which saw Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun emerge victorious with scores of 20 – 22, 21 – 17, 21 – 14. This win marks their first World Tour title and their second appearance in a World Tour final this year, the first being the Malaysia Masters in May.

Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun had to fight their way through to the final, having previously defeated their top-seeded compatriots Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in the semi-finals. The duo had come back from a game down to win the match, displaying their resilience and determination to reach the final.

The Malaysian pair had faced injury woes at the start of the season, but they were able to overcome these challenges and put up a fight against the homesters and second seeds, Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han, in the final. The match lasted for over an hour and showcased the skills and talents of both teams. However, it was Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun who emerged victorious, displaying their exceptional teamwork and fighting spirit.

Similar to Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, both Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun will also be receiving a handsome reward for their win at the Taipei Open 2023. The pair will receive a cash prize of US$16,590 (approximately RM77,560), which will be divided amongst the duo.

Overall, it was a remarkable performance by Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, who have truly earned their title as champions of the Taipei Open 2023. Their victory is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and perseverance, and it is sure to inspire many other aspiring badminton players around the world.

