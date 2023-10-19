The US Grand Prix 2023 Schedule And Where To Watch It

After a two-week hiatus, the Formula 1 action returns over the upcoming weekend at the United States Grand Prix 2023. A significant race on the F1 calendar, the US Grand Prix will also mark the second consecutive Sprint weekend in the ongoing year. Before we delve deep into the schedule for the races, however, let us look at the history of the US Grand Prix and where the race will be contested in 2023.

Held in 1908 for the first time, the US Grand Prix is contested on the iconic Circuit of the Americas track. Lewis Hamilton, one of the greatest F1 racers, holds the record for the most wins at the US Grand Prix with six titles. Meanwhile, Ferrari leads the titles tally among the constructors with 10 wins.

With his win at the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 on October 8, Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 F1 World Championship title with an unassailable 209-point lead over fellow Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez. However, the race for second place in the Drivers’ Standings is still on, with Perez facing steep competition from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The US Grand Prix will give the edge to whoever among these three gets the best result.

Similarly, Red Bull Racing has already sealed the F1 Constructors’ Championship for 2023 with Max Verstappen’s win at the Suzuka Circuit on September 24. Ferrari and Mercedes, however, will be battling it out for a second-place finish on the Constructors’ Ranking in Austin, Texas this weekend.

So, as the drivers race each other on the 5.5-kilometre-long circuit on Sunday, October 22 and battle for glory, here is everything you need to know about the US Grand Prix 2023 schedule (including the practice and qualifying races) and where you can watch it.

A look at the F1 US Grand Prix 2023 schedule

The US Grand Prix kick-starts with the First Practice Session on Friday, October 20. The hour-long practice race will be followed by the Qualifying Session on the same day.

As mentioned above, the US Grand Prix will be the second consecutive Sprint weekend. The previous F1 Sprint races in 2023 were held in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium and Qatar. While the Sprint races were used to determine the grid for the main Grand Prix event in the past, according to the changes made by the FIA this year, the Sprint will now be separate from the main Grand Prix race and will have no impact on the grid.

Since the Sprint race is a separate entity, drivers are expected to be more attacking and experimental without worrying about any impact on the main race, the grid for which will be set by the Qualifying Session. The Sprint Shootout (a qualifying race for the Sprint) and the Sprint race at the US Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, October 21. Following the Sprint race, a concert will take place (as part of the US Grand Prix 2023) on the same evening featuring Queen + Adam Lambert.

The main race at the US Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, October 22.

Where to watch the US Grand Prix 2023?

Formula 1 fans can live stream the US Grand Prix 2023 on F1 TV. Those who have the F1 TV Pro plan subscription can watch the race live, complete with access to onboard cameras, in real-time.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FORMULA 1)

