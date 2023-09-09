What Is The US Open 2023 Prize Money The Winners Will Receive?

One of the four Grand Slams, the US Open is also one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments in history. So, given its stature, you might be wondering what the prize money on offer is at the US Open 2023. However, before we answer that, let us take a closer look at how the competition has progressed so far.

Traditionally known to be the last of the Grand Slams in a calendar year, this year’s US Open has already become one of the most surprising tournaments in 2023 so far, with several top-seeded players such as Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek making unanticipated exits before the championship entered its business end. However, the tournament still has its fair share of bigwigs competing ― the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are alive and kicking in the competition.

Contested in the Big Apple, the tournament marks its 45th year of being held at the iconic United States Tennis Association (USTA) Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows.

The US Open 2023 is a special event in the history of the sport, for this year’s edition celebrates the 50th anniversary of equal prize money. In 1973, the US Open became the first major tournament to offer equal prize money for both men and women. The prize money on offer back then was USD 100,000 for the winners of both men’s and women’s singles winners, with a payout of USD 25,000 each in addition.

As the US Open 2023 progresses toward its finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 10, we take a look at the total prize money on offer at the tennis championship.

What is the US Open 2023 prize money at stake?

According to several reports, the total prize money pool on offer at the US Open 2023, across all categories, stands at a mammoth USD 65 million, which is an all-time high for the tournament. The prize money purse this year sees an increase of 8 per cent from what was offered in 2022 (USD 60 million). The increase in prize money this year is in commemoration of 50 years of equal pay, according to a statement on the US Open’s official website.

US Open 2023: How much will the winners in the men’s and women’s singles categories earn?

Players getting eliminated from the first round of both the men’s and the women’s singles categories will receive USD 81,500 each. The ones who get ousted from the second round will receive a compensation of USD 123,000 each, whereas the players bowing out of the third round will get USD 191,000 each.

The players who make it to the Round of 16 in both categories will receive USD 284,000, while the players who reach the quarter-finals will each be rewarded with USD 455,000. Once a player makes it to the semi-finals in the singles categories, he or she is guaranteed a sum of USD 775,000.

While the runners-up of both the men’s and women’s singles events will get USD 1.5 million, the winners in both disciplines will be handsomely rewarded with USD 3 million each, along with the silverware.

The prize money for the winners in the singles events sees an increase of 15 per cent from the 2022 edition. For context, both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the men’s and women’s singles champions last year, took home USD 2.6 million each.

What is the prize money for the winners of the other categories at the US Open 2023?

The winners of the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events at the US Open 2023 will each be rewarded with USD 700,000, while the runners-up in all the events will each receive USD 350,000. Those who make it to the semi-finals of the doubles events will get to take home a sum of USD 180,000 each.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the final of the US Open 2023 tennis championship?

The final of the men’s singles event of the US Open 2023 tennis championship will be played on Sunday, September 10. The final of the women’s singles event will take place on Saturday, September 9.

– How much is the prize money for the US Open 2023 tennis championship?

According to several reports, the total prize money pool on offer at the US Open 2023, across all categories, stands at USD 65 million.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@US Open)