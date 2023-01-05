Dior Works With ERL For A New Capsule Collection

Guest designer Eli Russell Linnetz, creative director of ERL was invited to explore and reimagine the Dior’s rich archives with Kim Jones, the artist director of the house.

From the quilted puffed-up iconic Saddle Bag, to the mischievous take on grey blazer that reminds us of Kim Jones’ first show with Dior, this collection is a playful combination of the longstanding history of the house, harmoniously clashed with Linnetz’s signature slouching-hoodie silhouette. Adding a cherry on top, the ERL’s skater and laidback DNA works seamlessly with Dior.

As the name suggested, the “California Couture” collection is an encounter between Parisian savoir-faire and the high-spirited California culture.