Elevate Your Porsche Cayenne Experience With Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne

By: KC Yap, May 30 2022 1:27 pm

Make every moment of your drive with the Cayenne unique with the Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne.

The Porsche Cayenne is equipped with premium specifications for performance and elegant interior, making it perfectly suited to every journey. It comes with an enhanced standard requirement range specified exclusively for the Malaysian market, with an exclusive Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne available for personalisation.

Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne in titanium.

Made to elevate your Porsche experience, the Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne is inspired by the locally assembled Cayenne to make every moment of your drive unique. The coloured ring on the dial is customisable based on the colours of the Cayenne, preferred options for the hands and personalized engraving.

 For the hands, you are given the the option of “Essence” (black rhodium-plated with red tip), or “Performance” (matte white with red tip). Match your chronograph with your Cayenne by choosing the coloured ring on the dial from three available options: Jet Black Metallic, Carrera White Metallic, or Agate Grey Metallic.
Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne, powered by the in-house movement Calibre WERK 01.100.

Configure your dream Cayenne and elevate your Porsche experience with the Porsche Design Chronograph Cayenne now at Porsche Online Sales.

Photography by Xerxes Lee/Awesome Image; assisted by Din & Tjzaki; videography by Threebox Production; art direction by Joyce Lim; grooming by Eranthe Loo; modelling by Shawn Zod / Attitude Models & Production

 

written by.
KC Yap
Editor, Augustman Malaysia

