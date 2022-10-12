10 Of The Most Stylish Everyday Sneakers For Men

It is the era of sneakers for men and women that we’re all living in today. If you’re a sneakerhead, you would know this is not an exaggeration. Sneaker fever really has had the world in its grip for the past few years and well, we’re definitely not complaining. After all, what was earlier considered a mere accessory to the outfit steadily became a wardrobe essential and will continue to be so for generations to come.

The sneaker landscape has evolved immensely over the years. With regular fresh releases and new collaborations marking the brands’ repertoire, sneaker styles have grown exceptionally diverse, giving way to even auction- and collector-worthy pieces. From distinctive hues and designs to the themes and influences they’re inspired by, sneakers are a playground for experimentation much like the world of fashion is.

What are sneakers?

Sneakers are shoes that are made with rubber soles and designed for functionality, ranging from sports to everyday wear. The term was coined in the 1880s, from the word ‘sneak’ because of how rubber soles are noiseless and make it easy to sneak around. While they were once considered appropriate for athletic activities, they have now made their way into every wardrobe as items of classic casual wear. Thus, leading to the massive variety available in the market.

For that matter, sneakers are nowadays being even paired with occasion wear and formal wear for the voguish statement that they make. In fact, a lot of people choose sneakers as a way of expressing themselves and as a direct representation of their personalities, tastes and preferences. And let’s not forget how even celebrities turn up at events wearing a pair of classy sneakers.

How to choose the best sneakers for men?

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula when it comes to choosing shoes for yourself. However, there are a few things you should consider and a fair few that would help you in picking that right sneaker. Hence, if you, too, want to be a part of the sneaker culture and invest in some great pieces, here’s a quick guide that’ll help you, followed by a list of some of our favourite sneakers for men.

Always consider your budget before buying a sneaker. The price range of shoes is way too wide, ranging from affordable ones to extremely expensive ones. Hence, it is better to figure out how much you want to spend on a pair, especially if you’re a beginner.

It is also essential to consider the occasion (or activity) you want to buy a pair for. Are you looking for running shoes or gym sneakers? Do you want a pair that can elevate your everyday casual wear or are you looking for a rather dressy and classy sneaker, like the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 (Buy for Rs 8,295 on Nike), that can also be paired with formal wear?

Never compromise on quality or comfort. There’s no point in investing in sneakers that only look good but are not comfortable and durable.

A lot of sneakers, especially the ones meant for sports and athletics are designed with distinctive technologies to aid you in your game. If you’re looking for a sneaker for such purposes, pay attention to those technologies and pick one accordingly. For instance, the Skechers GO WALK Hyper Burst (Buy for Rs 6,999 on Myntra) are walking shoes designed with relevant features like a sock-like snug fit, forefoot grooves, flexible design for traction and grip, among others.

It is also important to know about the various sneaker brands in the market, their ratings and their reviews.

Avoid giving in to the hype and buying a pair of sneakers just because everybody else is buying them. Find your style, set your own budget and build your collection at your own pace because the world of sneakers has got something for everybody.

When buying sneakers from brands, buy your pair from their official websites and stores or authentic multi-brand stores.

(Main Image Courtesy: David Lezcano/Unsplash ; Featured Image Courtesy: Warren Jones/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Singapore

Here are the best sneakers for men to cop today