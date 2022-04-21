2022 Met Gala: Everything You Must Know About Its Theme, Hosts And More

Returning to the calendar with much pomp and grandeur, the 2022 Met Gala will be held on 2 May, as per the tradition of being hosted on the first Monday of the month. After just eight months since the 2021 Met Gala, which was postponed to September because of the pandemic, celebrities are all set to dazzle in elaborate costumes at the fashion extravaganza.

Started in 1948, the sartorial celebration is a charity benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York, originally named the Anna Wintour Costume Centre, after Vogue’s editor-in-chief who has been a chair member since 1995. It is also known as the Met Ball or Costume Institute Benefit, and has an elite guest list comprising A-list stars, personalities, and respected fashion mavens — all dressed in the most elaborate and sometimes outrageous ensembles.

Themes that push the envelope in style and glamour, a star-studded red-carpet night, and layered creativity that embodies the spirit of the Met Gala, make the show a dazzling spectacle. Some of its past themes include 2019’s ‘Camp: Notes on fashion’ and 2021’s ‘In America: A lexicon of fashion’. The latter event featured memorable looks like Kim Kardashian‘s black Balenciaga outfit that covered her from head to toe, Jennifer Lopez’s western-inspired black Ralph Lauren thigh-high slit dress paired with a cowboy hat, and Billie Eilish’s Oscar de la Renta nude princess gown reminiscent of old Hollywood.

All the 2022 Met Gala details to know

What is the 2022 Met Gala theme?

The theme for the 2022 Met Gala is in continuation of the 2021 ‘In America’ benefit. Titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion,’ the dress code for this second installation is gilded glamour and white tie. The name is based on Mark Twain’s book The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today and reflects the social and political climate of the present day.

The dress code seems to be a more straightforward approach to the vast spectrum of American fashion. It is an ode to the Gilded Age, which spanned roughly from 1870 to the 1900s. In fact, the year’s official exhibits will also be on display in the Metropolitan Museum’s period-centric rooms.

Tapping on American history, guests are expected to channel grandeur and “perhaps the dichotomy of Gilded Age New York,” as reported by Vogue. The period was marked by a rise of American billionaires and business tycoons like JP Morgan, John D. Rockefeller and Cornelius Vanderbilt, while common folks lived in tenements.

Upon closer inspection, it isn’t difficult to see the parallels in today’s world. While today’s billionaires are zooming into space, the world is trying to climb out from the pangs of a pandemic. This duality might also strike a chord with designers and it will be quite interesting to see how this is incorporated into their pieces.

The 2021 Met Ball might have seemed to be a lacklustre event, but this year’s red carpet is expected to be a resplendent show of glamour, as celebrities may turn up in gold veneer and other embellishments, highlighting the hypocrisy of the period that had permeated society. According to Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, the focus of this year’s theme is on inclusivity in fashion. The question that arose in Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, “Who gets to be American?” will be addressed at the 2022 Met Gala.

Who will chair the 2022 Met Gala?

Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022

Actor-director Regina King, Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and actor-filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda are official co-chairs and hosts of the 2022 Met Gala. Additionally, Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri are honorary co-chairs.

Who is on the 2022 Met Gala guest list?

The Met Gala is an exclusive and private event, and the guest list is kept under wraps till the very last moment. Besides the chairpersons and hosts, other usual Met Gala guests expected to return to the carpet include Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, the Kardashians and the Jenners.

An Elle report also says that eight film directors who created the ‘cinematic vignettes’ of the period-centric rooms of the museum are also expected to be among the A-list attendees. Besides Regina King and Tom Ford, this list comprises Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao.

How to watch the 2022 Met Gala?

In 2021, Vogue live-streamed the event on its website. As guests arrived and showed off their outfits on the red carpet, they were interviewed by actor and recording artist Keke Palmer and actor, writer and director Ilana Glazer. This time, too, fans will be able to catch all the action on Vogue’s livestream.

Can you attend the Met Gala?

The Met Gala attendees come with VIP labels and are A-listers in their respective fields, including fashion and entertainment. The event tickets come with a price of around USD 30,000 (approximately RM 127,440) each and the tables cost about USD 275,000 (RM 1,168,200).

(Main image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP; featured image credit: Timothy A. Clary/ AFP)