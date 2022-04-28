5 Raya Collections To Check Out This 2022

We are less than a week away from the Hari Raya festivities. If you have yet to find the perfect Raya garb for the special occasion, here is a list of Raya collections to choose from.

The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, so you know what that means—it’s time to get started on Raya preparations, that includes shopping for scrumptious treats for your visitors to snack on during their house visits. But arguably the most important thing on your to-do list is to shop for your baju Raya.

From Fiziwoo to Stoned & Co, our favourite fashion brands have all launched their Eid 2022 collections ahead of the festivities, and regardless of how and who you’re celebrating with this year, you can do so while looking your best. Whether you’re a stickler for tradition or you’re looking to experiment with new styles, find the perfect outfits to celebrate the festive season in our round-up of the best Raya fashion collections below.

Woofiziwoo

No strangers to the local fashion scene, the duo behind Fiziwoo got into the game as underdogs and came out at the top. Looking at their recent collection, it definitely explains why they’re considered one of the best in Malaysia. The label continues to thrive through this post-pandemic moment with the Raya 2022 collection that features their signature quality polyblend material and its distinctive designs are defined by their soft, from dusty pink to mint green.

Batik Boutique

Batik has been integral to Malaysian culture and its identity throughout the history of Malaya and Malaysia as we know it today. For Malaysians, batik is like wearing your heart on your sleeve. And it’s not as easy as you’d think to find ready-to-wear batik designs around Kuala Lumpur. Luckily, there are a number of homegrown brands that specialise in batik as they marry tradition with modernity—one of them is Batik Boutique. Batik Boutique’s Raya collection this year is like a walk in a tropical spice garden. Its unique, premium quality batik shirt for men is hand-made using a traditional block printing technique by Malaysian artisans and it’s made using 100% natural fibre.

Kapten Batik

Another one of our homegrown brands that’s known for their batik is none other than Kapten Batik. When they launched their brand in March 2017, their aim was to bring batik designs from around the world to adorn men’s shirts—and they did. Their Raya 2022 collection exudes a Maharaja’s grandeur. Their premium batik shirt is made from 100% GOTS certified organic Cambric cotton with a traditional hand block printing using Teak Wood Block. Not only that, their organic cotton is grown in an environment where no pesticides, chemical fertilisers, or herbicides have been used for a minimum of three years. Organic yarn spinners have set isolated processing areas in order to segregate the organic cotton from conventional cotton. The dyeing and finishing of organic cottons also follow a strict procedure for chemical use in processing, eliminating all materials harmful to the body and the environment. Hence, if you’re looking to dress responsibly, Kapten Batik is the one for you.

Stoned & Co

If you’re into streetwear and want something a little more hip this Raya celebration, Stoned & Co’s Stoned Blessed Collection is the perfect choice. The collection is inspired by the crescent moon that signifies the beginning and end of the festive month. The main theme revolves around the moon element with the green and purple colour palette. There are seven different apparels for you to choose from including a matching satin long sleeve and long pants that will definitely make you stand out from any other baju melayu out there.

UNIQLO

Another Raya collection to keep an eye out for is UNIQLO. Aptly themed New Season of Togetherness, UNIQLO’s Raya collection includes a variety of fabrics, to provide ultimate comfort with simple elegance. With a wide selection of modern batik shirts to choose from that provides a slightly looser fit that’s on trend, making it easier to move around in comfort—especially when you’re going from one house to another during the Raya house visitations. It is made with premium cotton for smooth texture and is available in a variety of modern motifs. It can also be paired easily with their smart ankle pants or kando pants for an effortlessly casual and stylish look.

If you’re still doing some last minute Raya shopping this week, these Raya collections we’ve prepared for you might just be the one you’re looking for. Time to shop till you drop!