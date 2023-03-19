Home > Style > Fashion > Adidas And Gucci Are Collaborating On New Sneakers For A Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Adidas And Gucci Are Collaborating On New Sneakers For A Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Style

Adidas And Gucci Are Collaborating On New Sneakers For A Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

By Kriti Nayyar, Mar 19 2023 8:00 pm

After their successful inaugural outing last year, Adidas and Gucci are teaming up yet again to release a Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Their crossover is set to offer everything from bucket hats, handbags, tracksuits, jackets and more. However, the show’s star will be the Adidas Gazelle in four new colourways.

The brands are expected to roll out their latest collaboration soon. The first-look images are already spreading like wildlife on social media. Adidas x Gucci 2023 will surely be a paradise for all sneaker enthusiasts out there.

Adidas and Gucci team up for a Spring/Summer 2023 collection

The latest crossover capsule offers 11 new footwear designs. The Adidas Gazelle is making a comeback in grey, black, blue and green with Gucci’s monogram pattern embossed on it.

Another piece to look out for is the Adidas ZX 8000. Gucci has reimagined the hot-selling shoes in four variations, and we love the stunning pair in aqua colour.

adidas gucci spring 2023 aqua zx-1

Don’t forget to check out the baseball caps, bucket hats and handbags, many of which come covered in Gucci’s monogram. The co-ord sets and chunky slides in black, brown and translucent shades are again something you can’t miss. Expect the release in the coming months at Gucci’s stores and website as well as on the Adidas app.

Adidas Gucci
Image credit: Gucci

For the unversed, Adidas and Gucci’s inaugural collection dropped around the same time last year in early summer. Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele went all out with his creativity on Adidas classics, giving the German sportswear brand an impeccable taste of luxury. The brands’ ski collection also made quite the noise in late 2022, boasting snow-ready sneakers, knits, boots, puffer jackets, tracksuits, purses and more.

Scroll down for more sneakers expected at Adidas x Gucci’s second collab.

adidas gucci sliders clear

(Hero and feature image credits: via Gucci)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

adidas adidas sneakers gucci Sneakers
written by.

Kriti Nayyar
Adidas And Gucci Are Collaborating On New Sneakers For A Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.