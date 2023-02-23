Home > Style > Fashion > Adidas Launches A Special ‘L10NEL M35SI’ Kit As Tribute To Lionel Messi
Adidas Launches A Special ‘L10NEL M35SI’ Kit As Tribute To Lionel Messi
Style

Adidas Launches A Special ‘L10NEL M35SI’ Kit As Tribute To Lionel Messi

By: Sanika Achrekar, Feb 23 2023 6:17 pm

It’s been a hell of a year for Lionel Messi, in a good way that is. By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina, Messi has established himself as the GOAT and it doesn’t look like he’s about to slow down anytime soon. So, in order to celebrate his achievements, Adidas has launched a new collection pack dedicated to Lionel Messi titled ‘L10NEL M35SI’.

Adidas x Lionel Messi: What’s the collection about?

For the L10NEL M35SI pack, Adidas has taken inspiration from Messi’s signature boots which are a part of the Argentinian footballer’s unparalleled playing style. Adidas has released a collection of footwear and apparel as an ode to the Number 10 aka ‘El Diez’ player and his glorious career.

Known as the X Speedportal boot, the shoes boast a striking orange, black and light blue colourway, while the expressive and fluid design taps into Messi’s incredible history with Adidas, specifically the brand’s footwear.

These shoes have a soft, durable coated textile or synthetic upper that features at least 50 per cent recycled material. They also have a cushioned midsole that offers comfort. You’ll be able to channel your inner Messi and showcase sharp movements while wearing these shoes as they are built to enable optimal changes of direction, especially while you’re making sharp cuts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Apart from footwear, the collection also comprises apparel including jerseys, t-shirts, training pants and shorts. The training jersey comes in a patchwork print of the X Speedportal boot’s design, whereas the graphic t-shirts come with Messi’s artwork. The collection is available for kids as well.

As of today, the L10NEL M35SI Pack can be bought online and in select stores.

Buy The Collection Here

(Hero and image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Lionel Messi and Adidas)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What Adidas shoes series does Messi wear?

Answer: Currently, Lionel Messi wears the Adidas X Speedflow soccer cleats.

Question: Who is Adidas' biggest ambassador?

Answer: Adidas' brand ambassadors include Lionel Messi, David Beckham, James Harden and Mohamed Salah.

Question: What is the price of the Adidas Messi football?

Answer: The price of the Adidas Messi football is USD 25 (INR 2068).

adidas adidas sneakers Lionel Messi Sneakers
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Wanderlust Watch Ambassadors pop culture

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.