Gucci’s new Exquisite campaign is where two worlds collide.

Fashion and cinema have always been inextricably linked. No one understands this better than Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

For all horror, thriller and fashion fans alike, the Italian luxury fashion house offers up the cross-over compilation of our dreams with their haunting new campaign—The Exquisite Gucci.

Paying homage to the art form of cinema, Gucci deconstructs iconic scenes of cult classics from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) to The Shining (1980)—rearranging and blurring them into a stream of consciousness that paints sinister stories whilst showcasing the house’s best couture, adapted in a way that unifies clothing with culture.

“I’ve always been charmed by cinema. For its power to tell stories that can probe human adventure and its drift. For its visionary power to dig up in the real, making it vertiginously imaginative and questionable. Such a careful look on the human, after all, is so close to me,” says Alessandro Michele in a press release.

“I could never imagine clothes as severed from the story and life of the person wearing them. If you ask me, a garment is not, and never will be, just a piece of fabric. It’s rather the means through which we are able to unfold who we really decide to be, it’s how we shape our desires and the ultimate sense of our staying. That’s why I’ve always imagined my collections as films able to convey a cinematography of the present: a score of stories, eclectic and dissonant, that can sacralize the human and its metamorphic ability,” he adds.

The almost 90-second-long Gucci Exquisite video, filmed by Mert and Marcus, perfectly captures Kubrick’s cinematic genius and blends it with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s passion for clothes.

Even the models in the campaign have been carefully selected to most closely resemble the actors in the films.

Despite it being a fashion campaign, Michele approaches so much of his work with the same attitude, which is—to explore life and what it means to be alive.

Mixing high and low, looking to art and philosophy to inform his practice and creative vision, and of course, paying awe-inspiring tributes to cinema—so much of this has always been threaded through the creative director’s legacy at Gucci, with each campaign offering a new perspective on the way he sees the world.

This recent collection film however, is perhaps one of the most inventive of Gucci’s campaigns in 2022, the visual captures glimmers of 1970s eccentricity as it recreates The Shining, whilst suspense and thrill are encouraged through its ode to A Clockwork Orange.

Enticing yet terrifying, Alessandro Michele seamlessly demonstrates the ways in which Gucci, much like film, remains a constant throughout life and history.

CREDITS:

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographers & Directors: Mert & Marcus

Make up: Thomas De Kluyver

Hair: Paul Hanlon

‘With thanks to University of the Arts London, home of the Stanley Kubrick Archive, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and the Stanley Kubrick Film Archives.’

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, BARRY LYNDON, EYES WIDE SHUT, THE SHINING and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

‘Replicas of the original costume designs curated by Milena Canonero and Charlotte Walter’.