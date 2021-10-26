Andrea Pompilio Shares On The Onitsuka Tiger SS 2022 Collection

Under the artistic direction of Andrea Pompilio, Onitsuka Tiger presented its Spring-Summer 2022 collection through a short movie titled “MILAN-TOKYO”, directed by Hideto Hotta.

The Japanese brand, renowned for its innovative savoir-faire, chose Milan Fashion Week to showcase its new collection for the second season running – which see it continue in its tradition of presenting a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation.

We managed to speak to Andrea Pompilio, the creative director of Onitsuka Tiger (pictured above), to find out about his favourites from the spring/summer 2022 collection and more.

What were your influences and inspiration for the Onitsuka Tiger SS 22 collection?

My inspiration this time around comes from the colours that the city of Tokyo takes on at night with the effect of neon lights and lights of indefinite colours. We also brought back the tiger, important symbol of Onitsuka Tiger, but revisited in the form of an all-over print, that became the very great protagonist within the collection. During the creative process, among other things, I accidentally discovered that next year will be that of the tiger for the Zodiac calendar.

Talk us through your design process.

Once I get the inspiration about a piece of clothing, I start thinking about the fabrics, choosing carefully between the newest and refined ones and then decide the colours and patterns. I then imagine the silhouettes of men’s and women’s wearing them and their proportions, the shape the garment should acquire. Finally, I think about all the accessories, especially the big collection of shoes, to make the look bolder.

Who is the Onitsuka Tiger SS 22 made for?

Everyone. I don’t like to focus on one particular person. The world is huge. There are infinite cultures, ways of thinking and dressing. That’s why I always consider my collections as international and global.

What are some of your personal favourites from the collection?

Certainly my favourite pieces this season are the Nylon Blousons which, in addition to being fashioned and cut in different bright colours and materials, are also packable, light and practical for travel.

A closer look at some of Andrea Pompilio’s favourite looks:

Apart from the clothing pieces in the collection, there’s also the Dentigre 2.0 shoe, which is an iconic piece and in addition to being extremely comfortable. Ever since I tried the first sample, I have never been able to part with it. I am going to wear them every single day.

(images from Onitsuka Tiger)