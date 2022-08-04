Rubbish, But Make It Fashion: Balenciaga Releases RM8,000 Trash Pouch Inspired By Garbage Bag
Rubbish, But Make It Fashion: Balenciaga Releases RM8,000 Trash Pouch Inspired By Garbage Bag
Style

Rubbish, But Make It Fashion: Balenciaga Releases RM8,000 Trash Pouch Inspired By Garbage Bag

By: Manas Sen Gupta, Aug 4 2022 7:02 pm

Balenciaga has reportedly released its Trash Pouch for sale, months after it was first unveiled at creative director Demna Gvasalia’s Winter 2022 show. According to Balenciaga, the Trash Pouch is inspired by a garbage bag. And it can be yours for USD 1,790 (approx RM 8,000).

The luxury fashion brand’s Winter 2022 show was held in Paris. At the event, models were seen walking with the unique bag through an artificially created blizzard in a glass enclosure, giving the impression of a snow globe.

Balenciaga’s Winter 2022 show was significant as it helped highlight the plight of refugees amid climate change and the Russian-invasion of Ukraine. The event was more personal for Gvasalia, who had to escape his war-torn homeland in Georgia as a child.

Style

Have You Heard About The Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag?

By Augustman Malaysia, Jul 18
Style

Gucci Dethrones Balenciaga As World’s Hottest Brand On The Lyst Index Q2 2022

By Manas Sen Gupta, Jul 28

More about the Balenciaga Trash Pouch

balenciaga trash pouch inspired by garbage bag
The Trash Pouch draws inspiration from the humble garbage bag, (Image credit: Balenciaga)

Multiple reports suggest that the Balenciaga Trash Pouch is made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating. It comes in various colours including all-black, white-and-red, yellow-and-black and blue-and-black.

The Balenciaga bags have drawstrings, which can be pulled to close them before the ties are fixed. When carried, they certainly look like the sacks in which people discard unwanted items.

Speaking about the item, Gvasalia previously told WWD, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

Not the first of its kind by Balenciaga

The Trash Pouch isn’t the first out-of-the-normal thing offered by Balenciaga.

In 2017, Gvasalia created a piece worth USD 2,145 inspired by IKEA’s blue Frakta shopping bag. Following its release, IKEA issued a statement politely underlining that the original was far cheaper.

“We are deeply flattered that the Balenciaga tote bag resembles the IKEA iconic sustainable blue bag for USD 0.99. Nothing beats the versatility of a great big blue bag,” said an IKEA spokesperson to Today.

Other than accessories, Balenciaga has often made heads turn with some of its out of the box creations.

For instance, in March 2022, Kim Kardashian arrived at the label’s Winter 2022 show draped neck-to-toe in yellow caution tape bearing Balenciaga’s name in black. And just a few months ago in May, the brand unveiled a campaign featuring destroyed sneakers replete with holes and scuffs — which quickly went viral and sparked amusement and derision among netizens.

(Main and Featured image: Balenciaga)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Balenciaga Demna Gvasalia fashion style Trash Pouch
written by.
Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
Travel Food Culture entertainment

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.