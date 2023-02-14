Be Your Own Boss: BOSS launched a star-studded Spring Summer Campaign

BOSSes aren’t born, they’re made. BOSS launched their latest celebrity-filled campaign featuring six talents from their respective fields: legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, much-loved supermodel Gigi Hadid, accomplished actor Lee Minho, the next-generation social media personality Khaby Lame and Italian professional tennis player Matteo Berrettini.

The stars shared their origin stories, inspiring others to embrace their full potential and live life on their own terms with confidence, style and a forward-looking vision: Be your own BOSS. A diverse range of personalities – from social advocates to entrepreneurs, were also invited to share their own inspiring narratives on social media, alongside with childhood imagery, encouraging everyone to be a part of the journey, to BYOB – be your own boss.

Not only has this “then and now” initiation showcases the backstories of all these talents, it also mirrors the roots of BOSS. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection further explored the motto, releasing a range of looks in BOSS’ signature colour palette – black, white and camel, while weaving their house codes in creating a modern wardrobe.