By: Trinetra Paul, Oct 31 2022 11:44 pm

It’s finally Halloween — the season of spiced pumpkin lattes, yellow-orange leaves, carved pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns. And with all the spooky fervour and festive hullabaloo in the air, A-list celebrities aced the fashion game with fascinating Halloween costumes this season. While exclusive parties give hawk-eyed fans a chance to check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes every year, social media pages of their favourite icons are now being flooded with creepy yet cute pictures — and 2022’s affair is no exception.

Though the official holiday falls on today, October 31, celebrations and cosplaying started over the weekend itself and are still in full swing.

From dressing up as horror movie villains to turning up as classic cartoon characters, there are endless roles to play and things to do this Halloween. And when in doubt, turn to these celebrities for some inspiration and costume ideas.

When Megan Thee Stallion started the party early by posting a photo on Instagram with a huge pumpkin on her head, while sipping a mimosa in a pink night suit, the beginning couldn’t get more fun.

Kendall Jenner appeared as Jessie from Toy Story and Lizzo stepped out as Marge Simpson complete with a large blue wig, yellow skin and green dress. Kylie Jenner dressed as a green witch and posed in a bathtub with a skeleton and appeared on Hailey Bieber’s page — seems like horror meets some fun and sass.

Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian showed up as Mystique from X-Men. She posted a short video of herself in a full blue ensemble on Twitter, captioning it ‘Hey Marvel.’

Diddy didn’t disappoint either, with his disturbing take on the late Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker from The Dark Knight (2008), while Eugene Lee Yang from The Try Guys pulled double duty as Stranger ThingsEddie Munson and Vecna.

On the other end of the spectrum, Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel trotted out as life-sized Barbie Girls and Ken, all packed in their respective boxes.

Indeed, Halloween gave celebrities the perfect opportunity to channel their fashion A-game and make heads turn on social media with some of the most wacky and outrageous costumes that are not only interesting but also immensely creative. Take notes!

Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this 2022

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

Eugene Lee Yang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eugene Lee Yang (@eugeneleeyang)

Joe Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Kylie Jenner

Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Sarah Michelle Gellar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Vanessa Hudgens

Paris Hilton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Lori Harvey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Janelle Monáe

Diddy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Rebel Wilson and her friends Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery and Carly Steel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Jason Blum

Jennifer Garner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Winnie Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

(Main image: Eugene Lee Yang/ Instagram and Diddy/ Instagram; Featured image: Diddy/ Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Trinetra Paul
Trinetra is an ardent foodie and bibliophile who writes about films, travel, food and lifestyle. As a writer and literature student, slam poetry and storytelling are her go to jam. When not working, Trinetra is busy looking for her next place to visit or binge-watching Instagram videos for travel inspiration.
 
