Henry Golding to Regé-Jean Page: The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022

The biggest night of fashion extravaganza, a larger-than-life sartorial celebration and a red carpet that shines brightest with who’s of the who of the industry nailing the fashion game — 3 May was the night of the 2022 Met Gala.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala explores themes that push the boundaries in fashion and every year, stars and designers interpret it in the most layered and diverse ways. This year, in continuation of the 2021 benefit, marks the second instalment of the ‘In America’ theme. It is titled ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ with gilded glamour as dress code.

Corsets, elaborate gowns, embellished jumpsuits and dresses and ornate headgears made the evening a dazzling spectacle. The event was hosted by Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri were the honorary chairs.

The best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2022 includes celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastian Stan Shawn Mendes, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding among others.

Take a look at the best dressed stars at Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in Ralph Lauren

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Bella Hadid in Burberry

Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton

Regé-Jean Page in velvet tux

Austin Butler in Prada and Priscilla Presley

Kendall Jenner in Prada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

Sebastian Stan in Valentino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Elon Musk in Tom Ford

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Lizzo in Thom Browne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Yeoh 楊紫瓊 (@michelleyeoh_official)



Henry Golding and Liv Golding in Tom Ford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOM FORD (@tomford)

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CJR (@christopherjohnrogers)

Bad Bunny in Burberry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burberry (@burberry)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli and Marcus Mumford

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Jared Leto twins with Alessandro Michele in Gucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Mindy Kailing in Prabal Gurung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst

(Hero image credit: Tom Ford/Instagram, Angela Weiss/AFP, Louis Vuitton/Instagram; feature image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.