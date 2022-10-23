The hypebeast-worthy streetwear labels that we’ve been wearing have all been around for quite a while. But if you think it’s all rooted in the West, think again. Here are the best Japanese streetwear brands you should know about.

Japan is home to many of the influential fashion brands and figures that shaped the streetwear scene — and still do. Of course, when anyone says “Japanese fashion”, the first thing that comes to mind is Comme des Garçons, the avant-garde label created by Rei Kawakubo. But who still needs an introduction to CDG in 2022?

Instead, we look to the beginnings of all the other Japanese fashion designers that are now collaborating with your favourite luxury fashion houses (think Kenzo’s Nigo, Sacai’s Chitose Abe, or streetwear god Hiroshi Fujiwara) and highlight what makes them such heavyweights even as the streetwear world becomes saturated.

8 best Japanese streetwear fashion brands: