The best dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet
Style

The best dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

By: Divya Jain, Mar 28 2022 2:09 pm

The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) were held on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All our favourite stars graced the red carpet dressed in their best looks. Everyone, including the presenters and nominees, brought their A-game when it came to stepping out all decked up.

From bright hues to flirty silhouettes, the celebrities wore outfits that are sure to be a part of the year’s trends list. Black seemed to be the colour of choice for many stars like Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish and Youn Yuh-jung. Among the designers seen at the red carpet were Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega, Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Here are some of the Oscars 2022 best looks

Zendaya in Valentino

Zendaya
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive

Nicole Kidman
Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton

Timothée Chalamet
Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Youn Yuh-jung in Chanel

Youn Yuh-jung
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Lupita Nyong'o
Image credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Andrew Garfield
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega with Cartier jewellery

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Serena Williams in Gucci

Seerena Williams
Image credit: Serena Williams/Instagram

Venus Wiliams in Elie Saab

Venus Williams
Image credit: Venus Williams/Instagram

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Zoë Kravitz
Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu in Atelier Versace

Simu Liu
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Rami Malek in Prada

Oscars 2022 best looks: Rami Malek
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana

Oscars 2022 best looks: Shawn Mendes
Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli pired with Grace Lee jewels

Oscars 2022 best looks: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Oscars 2022 best looks: Penélope Cruz
Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Olivia Colman in a silver high-neck gown

Oscars 2022 best looks: Olivia Colman
Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(Oscars 2022 best looks main and featured image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

best dressed celebrities Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Zendaya
written by.
Divya Jain
