The best dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars 2022) were held on 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. All our favourite stars graced the red carpet dressed in their best looks. Everyone, including the presenters and nominees, brought their A-game when it came to stepping out all decked up.
From bright hues to flirty silhouettes, the celebrities wore outfits that are sure to be a part of the year’s trends list. Black seemed to be the colour of choice for many stars like Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish and Youn Yuh-jung. Among the designers seen at the red carpet were Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega, Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier.
Here are some of the Oscars 2022 best looks
Zendaya in Valentino
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive
Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton
Kristen Stewart in Chanel
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Youn Yuh-jung in Chanel
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada
Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega with Cartier jewellery
Serena Williams in Gucci
Venus Wiliams in Elie Saab
Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Simu Liu in Atelier Versace
Rami Malek in Prada
Shawn Mendes in Dolce & Gabbana
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Schiaparelli pired with Grace Lee jewels
Penélope Cruz in Chanel
Olivia Colman in a silver high-neck gown
(Oscars 2022 best looks main and featured image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)