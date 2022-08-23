Why can’t we have nice things? Sometimes the “nice things” in question is just good ol’ sunny, lower-than-twenty-five-degrees weather. But when life gives you nonstop rainstorms, don’t let it ruin your plans — grab a designer raincoat and get on with your day.

Big, big totes might be it right now, but trust us when we say all that extra room is not meant for an umbrella. Who has time to remember to bring one, let it air dry, then fold it back up? If this mentality is not really working out in your favour this rainy season, invest in a designer raincoat (or two!).

The sudden downpours might not be going away anytime soon, but the weight of dragging that umbrella around ends now. From futuristic head-turners by Balenciaga to double-duty staples by Saks Potts, find the raincoat that makes you feel safe, protected and loved during these turbulent times.

Best designer raincoats for when it rains on your parade: