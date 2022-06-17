With sustainability being the buzzword of the moment, many luxury brands are continuously proving that high-end fashion can also be ethical. With innovative ideas, new dimensions to repurposed vintage clothing, producing zero waste and adopting clean as well as natural modes of production for a responsible fashion future, designers are working hard towards making products interesting and desirable while being eco-friendly.

Over the past few years, this is what consumers are also looking at. Environmentally conscious choices have seen a positive growth when it comes to fashion indulgences. Sustainable practices like using recycled materials — such as organic cotton and vegan leather, cruelty-free manufacturing process and reduced water technology — are being adopted by big players globally.

Restyling vintage clothes, repairing old weaves or taking a conscious step to shop only at stores with ethical practices can indeed go a long way in giving back to the planet. Additionally, being receptive to nature and caring about the earth doesn’t mean basic and lacklustre clothes. Sustainable fashion and glamorous clothes can go hand-in-hand. For instance, brands like Gucci, Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger and Bottega Veneta.

These labels are working to up their game in minimising their carbon footprint and going eco-friendly by using renewable energy sources, as well as adopting a transparent supply chain and labour-friendly manufacturing process. As changing trends give rise to fast fashion, luxury clothing and accessory labels are thinking differently to give the so-called ‘slow fashion’ a glamorous look.

All these, coupled with design expertise and craftsmanship that define each of these luxury fashion brands, make the sustainable fashion industry not only a booming business but also quite in tandem with the newest trends and style mantras.

If you are looking to make the shift and sport sustainable luxury products, then these are some of the luxury fashion houses you must check out.

Here’s a list of sustainable luxury brands taking the eco-friendly route: