Black Friday 2022 is coming soon on November 25, and it’s time to start adding these best deals and sales in Malaysia to your shopping cart. Originally an American tradition where stores offer massive discounts on items as a precursor to the festive shopping season, the concept of Black Friday has in recent years caught on around the globe — including in Malaysia — and many retailers have embraced the sale.

With Christmas and the holidays creeping up on you, it’s time to take advantage of the Black Friday 2022 sales to snag the best gifts. From luxury fashion to technology and lifestyle, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide featuring all the best sales and discounts for you. Whether it’s for a Christmas gift or any upcoming birthdays, don’t miss these amazing Black Friday 2022 deals and start browsing now — we’ve even compiled some awesome sale highlights worth checking out.

Bookmark this guide and stay tuned as we update the page with exciting deals.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales and deals in Malaysia for luxury fashion, grooming, technology and more:

Best Black Friday deals on fashion

Swarovski: Up to 30% off selected styles

Net-A-Porter: Enjoy up to 50% off on selected items.

Mr Porter: Take 30% off selected items.

JD Sports: Up to 35% off on selected lines.

Zalora: Deals up to 80% + 50% off upsized vouchers from 26 – 29 November 2022.

Nike: 35% off sitewide with purchase of 3 items or more with code: CYBER35

Asos: Discounts on selected items with 25% off all sportswear with code: JOGON25

Valiram: Buy 3 and save 6%. Buy 6, save 15%.

Daniel Wellington: Up to 50% off on selected items until 25 November 2022

Puma: Up to 60% off. Buy 2 and get 20% off, or buy 3 and get 35% off. Promotion takes place from 23 – 29 November 2022.

24S: Take 25% off full priced items with code BLACKFRIDAY25, and enjoy extra 20% off sale items with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Footlocker Malaysia: Take up to 50% off selected items from now till 27 November.

Best Black Friday deals for grooming and skincare

Sephora: 15% off with no minimum spend. 20% off with a minimum spend of RM350. The deal starts online at 10 PM on 23 November 2022 and in-store on 24 November 2022.

Clinique: 15% off on any two items with code: JOY15

Clarins: 15% off on any skincare, make-up and body care products, including gift sets, with a minimum, spend of RM380. You can also create a personalised 3-piece holiday gift set for only RM480 and get an additional 2-piece gift when you spend RM780. The deal starts from 25 to 30 November 2022.

Laneige: Sign up as a member to be eligible for a members’ exclusive set at up to 65% off, and enjoy 20% off regular priced items with code: BLACK20. For non-members, take 15% off regular priced products with code BFS15, and 20% off minimum spend RM 280 with code BFS20. Other deals include buy 1 get 1 on specific items such as Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream and Radian-C Trial Kit. Sale lasts from 25 – 30 November; members enjoy early access on 24 November.

Best Black Friday deals on lifestyle & technology

Dyson: Save up to RM1,200. Enjoy additional RM100 savings (with minimum spending of RM2,000) and 4 monthly 0% interest instalments with PayLater at Grab upon checkout online with code: PLDYSON

Lenovo Malaysia: Discounts up to 44% off on selected items. Discounts up to 20% off on RAM and SSD upgrades with free delivery on all orders.

Samsung: Discounts of up to 50% off on selected items with free delivery. Promotion period: 16 – 30 November 2022

Playstation: Up to 70% off on selected games

Dell Malaysia: Discounts on selected laptops and PC.

Casetify: Save up to 30% with code: BF2022

IT Hypermarket: Enjoy RM10 off with a minimum spend of RM300 with code: BLACKFRIDAY10. Receive a gift when you order RM600 and above.

Harvey Norman: Up to 70% off, free shipping with minimum spend of RM100. Sale takes place from 24 – 30 November.

Lazada Malaysia: Up to 80% on branded deals from 25 – 28 November.

Shopee Malaysia: Enjoy up to 80% off on 25 November.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

(Main and featured image: Max Fischer/ Pexels)