In a landmark step to promote sustainable fashion, prominent fashion house Bottega Veneta has introduced a complimentary lifetime warranty service to preserve and upkeep its products. This initiative is launched under the Certificate of Craft programme and aims to further improve the quality of Bottega Veneta’s luxury bags. The brand will now provide a physical and digital card with every product purchased.

More about the Bottega Veneta Certificate of Craft initiative

The programme has been launched in a bid to protect the brand’s unique designs and brilliant handiwork which goes into the making of each product. Customers who purchase the bags from November 2022 onwards can approach the store for any refreshes or repairs pertaining to the product upon furnishing a card provided with each bag.

This is also in response to a global sentiment about the hike in prices of products of a few luxury brands. Bottega Veneta has always promoted quality and sustainability by using the finest leather and coming up with unique designs which are elegant without being overly flamboyant. The characteristic feature of their bags is an interwoven leather design. With the new initiative, the brand is encouraging its patrons to treat their bags as a generational investment.

Bottega Veneta’s goal behind The Certificate of Craft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bottega Veneta International (@bottegavenetaworld)

The brand wants to reinforce the concept of permanent luxury and inspire the global fashion world towards sustainability instead of fast fashion.

According to Forbes, Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said, “Bottega Veneta is extraordinary craft with exquisite design and creativity. The Certificate of Craft is born out of a desire to offer our clients a superior service of long-term preservation of their products.”

(Main and Featured image: Bottega Veneta)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur