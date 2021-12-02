Bottega Veneta Welcomes Daniel Lee’s Successor, Matthieu Blazy

Following Daniel Lee’s abrupt departure, Bottega Veneta quickly appointed a new successor, Matthieu Blazy.

Since his appointment as the creative director of Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee has given a new impetus to the Maison and refreshed its signatures without stripping away its heritage. Under Lee’s helm, the Italian luxury fashion house saw immense success. Bottega Veneta was spotlighted to a wider audience and has garnered new fans across the globe. As quoted from François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, “His singular vision made the House’s heritage relevant for today and put it back to the centre of the fashion scene.”

CEO of Bottega Veneta, Leo Rongone, also expressed his gratitude for Lee’s dedication and stated, “He provided Bottega Veneta with a fresh perspective and a new sense of modernity, while remaining respectful of the brand’s fifty-year heritage. The remarkable growth of the brand over the last three years bears testimony to the success of his creative work.”

Needless to say, his sudden departure left fashion enthusiasts open-mouthed. While we continue to speculate his next venture, Bottega Veneta revealed his successor, Matthieu Blazy.

Not to be underestimated, the French designer comes with a wealth of experience. A graduate of La Cambre in Brussels, Blazy started his fashion career with Raf Simons as a menswear designer before joining Maison Martin Margiela to design the ‘Artisanal’ line and women’s ready-to-wear collection. In 2014, he assumed the senior designer role at Céline before working again with Raf Simons at Calvin Klein from 2016 to 2019. Most recently, in 2020, he was named the RTW design director at Bottega Veneta.

“Matthieu Blazy is an extraordinarily talented individual, whom I am proud and excited to entrust with the creative helm of our luxury House,” said Leo Rongong in a press statement. “Bottega Veneta has always been equated with signature craftsmanship and distinctive creativity. Matthieu’s appointment will further enhance the modern relevance of our brand and accelerate our growth, while preserving the values that are at the core of Bottega Veneta.”

Having a similar trajectory as the predecessor, we are certain that the 37-year old will carry on the legacy and vision of the latter, though with his design sensibilities. Launching next February, Blazy’s first collection for Bottega Veneta will mark a milestone for the brand and the newly appointed creative director.