Braun Büffel Delves Into The Connection Between Humans And Nature For Spring Summer 2022

Braun Büffel has gained a solid reputation over the last century as a pioneer and virtuoso in leather goods and accessories.

The German fashion brand continues to remain relevant for many to this day. Since its establishment in 1887, it has constantly presented unrivalled collections encapsulating timeless and exceptional accessories.

As seen in recent years, we have also seen the leather goods maker take an increasingly contemporary approach, but always careful to meld it with its legacy and heritage. For Spring Summer 2022, Braun Büffel blurs the line between the artificial and the natural by putting forth an artistic and opulent collection.

Comprising totable art pieces in mixed materials and styles designed to inspire and spark the imagination, the collection takes cues from the artworks of Swiss-born, New York based artist Ugo Rondinone. Influences of the mixed-media artist’s contemporary paintings and jaw-dropping installations permeated the series, manifesting on silhouettes and debossed motifs.

A cohesive campaign follows the theme of the exciting new collection, augmenting the flavours of Rondinone’s iconic sculptures. The images see an immaculate white backdrop, decorated with large vibrant rocks as models pose playfully with pieces from the collection.

While the inspiration and concept may seem a tad ostentatious, the leather accessories are dependably versatile, modest, and ideal for those looking to complete their everyday work and casual edits with sophisticated saveur.

The Braun Büffel Spring Summer 2022 collection wonderfully explores the world of creative expression as well as the relation between rawness, disruptive devices, and emotion, therefore showcasing a bold yet balanced array of products that champion the blurred connections through shape and design. The artistic approach is also testament to Braun Büffelʼs penchant for innovation and evolution; thus proving that the leather virtuoso promises to always pay attention to the needs of its customers.

Images: Braun Büffel