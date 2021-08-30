Braun Büffel FW21: Classicism Melds with Metamodernism

Braun Büffel’s reputation for finesse in leather crafting and innovation is well deserved. This season, it continues its legacy, albeit with a twist.

As we trudge through global health and economic catastrophes, Braun Büffel prompts us to let our minds wander ‒ to rediscover a state of tranquillity. Its autumn-winter 2021 campaign titled “Micro/Macro” sees the principle of contrast echoed throughout the collection, encouraging us to view the world with optimism at an ever-changing landscape. In a departure from the previous campaign, “Micro/Macro” is presented in an addictive colour mixing aesthetic ‒ utilising luminous hues that evoke positive vibes and fulfilling our hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

The air of optimism prevails, permeating the collection and offering an unexpected elegance that transcends conventionality. Its contemporary character is first shaped out of the classics, then juxtaposed with influences from modernist furniture design and accented with time-honoured German engineering.

Launched mid-August, the Braun Büffel FW21 collection will house six line-ups: B.Squad, Node, Iconic, Otto, Jumper-B and Baye. Together, they present the many forms this contrast can be expressed through a sophisticated yet exuberant way. Expect harmoniously balanced geometric shapes integral to the Bauhaus movement, with technical fabrications in au courant silhouettes showcasing sartorial elegance and finesse.

Investigating concepts of reliving the past with tools of the future, the distinctive personalities of the six line-up shine through, illustrating the paradigm of being predictably unpredictable.

With the ace for quality leather goods in form of creative director Fabio Panzeri at the helm, Braun Büffel continues to break new ground while incorporating its trademark functionality and versatility without compromising style. Reflecting a shift of mood by putting the joy back into getting dressed, this collection steers in a refreshed direction, redefining the future of fashion.

Credits:

Images: Braun Büffel FW21

Videography: Jaya Khidir

Stylist: Amos Chin

Model: Etienne Kugler / Mannequin Studio

MUA: Sha Shamsi

Wardrobe: Collaro & PEDROSHOES

Venue: FOST Gallery