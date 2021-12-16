Braun Büffel Launches Its Holiday World Campaign

From now until 2nd January 2022, each boutique is transformed into a Braun Büffel “Holiday World”, a festive chaotic space that showcases the latest collections in a clear to gradient perspective. Featuring the brand’s limited-edition red packaging throughout, the brand’s boutiques in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama also houses a special ornament station where customers will be able to customise their very own Braun Büffel Holiday World ornaments and a leather craftsman station to personalise their purchases during the campaign.

Customers will be able to enjoy festive promotions both online and in-store, with special promo codes (for the first 1,000 customers online and in-store) are scattered throughout Braun Büffel’s social media platforms that provide additional discounts.

To further bring festive chaos to its customers, Braun Büffel has also released a special Augmented Reality (AR) filter on Instagram with a ‘Blink to Win Challenge’, where challengers can stand to win weekly a Braun Büffel bag of their choice from now until 26th December 2021.