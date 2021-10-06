Braun Büffel Unveils New Concept In Re-Opened Sunway Pyramid Outlet

Braun Büffel Sunway Pyramid re-opened to unveil the brand’s new store design concept – setting the tone for a whole new Braun Büffel brand retail experience that invites customers to feel welcomed and relaxed.
The architectural philosophy of the new design concept radiates contemporary luxury where a fusion of heritage and modernity meets industrial chic. The new outlet experience now keeps up with the modern eclecticism that characterises the brand’s new brand vision and its latest collections.
Measuring 1,112 square feet in size, the Braun Büffel Sunway Pyramid store is located at G1.35 on the ground floor. And the mood within the store is one of modern luxury paired with quality craftsmanship where innovation is created through the complementary combination of material finishes.
Among the finishing touches are the store façade that fuses brushed champagne gold fonts against soft white frames, illuminating the luxurious and exclusive aesthetic of the boutique. Plus marble stone tiles in light grey with streaks of white tones juxtaposed against hints of leather finishes act as a feature wall, creating a modern eclectic outlook, mirroring the maison’s new collections. Artisanal hand-brushed finishes on the cement screed provide a three-dimensional textured effect on both the floors and walls – paying homage to the House’s penchant for artistic expressions of creativity. And not forgetting a curved accent wall in pastel rose pink accentuates the sophistication and elegance of the women’s collection.
To celebrate its Sunway Pyramid store reopening, Braun Büffel is offering a 10% discount on all full priced items until 31 October 2021, with an additional 10% discount on purchases until 10 October 2021. There will also be a special craftsman station will also be available to provide personalised embossing and polishing services on 16 October 2021 from 1pm to 6pm. During this time, Braun Büffel will giveaway 20x personalised gifts (first come first served).
