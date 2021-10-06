Braun Büffel Unveils New Concept In Re-Opened Sunway Pyramid Outlet

Braun Büffel Sunway Pyramid re-opened to unveil the brand’s new store design concept – setting the tone for a whole new Braun Büffel brand retail experience that invites customers to feel welcomed and relaxed.

The architectural philosophy of the new design concept radiates contemporary luxury where a fusion of heritage and modernity meets industrial chic. The new outlet experience now keeps up with the modern eclecticism that characterises the brand’s new brand vision and its latest collections.

Measuring 1,112 square feet in size, the Braun Büffel Sunway Pyramid store is located at G1.35 on the ground floor. And the mood within the store is one of modern luxury paired with quality craftsmanship where innovation is created through the complementary combination of material finishes.