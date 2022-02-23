Carrera And Ducati Hook-Up For Moto GP And New Eyewear Collection

Carrera Eyewear has joined Ducati Corse as an official partner of the Moto GP racing team.

For the next four years, the logo of the prestigious eyewear brand will be on the fairing of the Ducati Desmosedici GP. At the same time, the partnership will see Ducati and Carrera enter into a global licensing agreement that will see the creation of a complete range of dual-brand sunglasses and optical frames, specially designed for all sports and two-wheel enthusiasts.

A union that promises to be successful, developed by two great companies such as Ducati and Carrera who share a passion for design and sport, the ability to combine style and technology and a bold approach oriented towards innovation.

For the 2022 season, riders Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller will be the stars of the advertising campaign for the promotion of the Carrera Ducati collection.

Sporty Attitude

The Carrera Ducati collection takes inspiration from the iconic design of Ducati’s most high-performance bike model, the Ducati Panigale V4, and every minimal detail has been studied to be consistent with the bikes designed by Ducati’s design team.

Each pair will be recognizable thanks to the most iconic detail on the temples, whose design is inspired by the side view of the Panigale. Aerodynamics blend with functionality and are transferred into the collection with different thicknesses, depending on the consumers’ needs. A major part of the collection is created to be worn at every race by motorcycle riders. Created for a young consumer who looks for a sporty touch of boldness.

Enriched by styles that combine the same design inspiration with thinner profiles and light constructions, they are suitable for comfortable use by all those searching for an elegant but sporty accessory to complete their everyday look.

A 2022 limited edition was essential, where both brands express their technology at best, with light materials like carbon fibre and titanium and design lines that would have no peers inside the wind tunnel.

All the styles in the collection are characterized by a range of common features, including straight temples, with metal insert, so to be perfect for those who wear them inside a helmet when riding a motorbike. They will also be adjustable for those who prefer a traditional temple which folds behind the ears.

The collection will feature shiny varnish treatment in the inner part of the temples, so to ensure maximum comfort when taking on and off, especially while wearing a helmet. Each pair is designed with Carrera logos on the left lens of the sunglasses and outside the temples. The Ducati logos are positioned on the right lens of the sunglasses with the Ducati emblem outside the right end tip.

(Images: Carrera Eyewear)