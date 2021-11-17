Love, friendship, fun. These are the elements that spring to life in Cartier’s LOVE IS ALL.

The unparalleled choral film is a celebration and an ode to love. It represents the vision of a Maison that celebrates universal and timeless love and aims to share it in a spirit of delight and generosity.

But what’s cool about the new short film/music video is that is brings together a number of Friends of the Maison for the first time. Featured in the under two minute clip are Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang, and Maisie Williams.

A Testament To Family In All Its Forms

LOVE IS ALL was filmed between Paris, Los Angeles, and Shanghai. To see its vision through, Cartier roped in young British director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales. Known for her fresh and light-hearted approach, this film reflects what is important to Cartier – the belief that each person’s singularity is enriched by others’, and that these connections reinforce our talents.

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” explains, Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy.”

In the film the 12 singular personalities are seen building on each other’s creativity and energy through this joyous melody, showing how important cultural and artistic diversity is to the vitality of a Maison such as Cartier.

It serves as an unreserved statement of appreciation for the arts and for culture from a Maison that knows we must think outside the box, push boundaries, and overcome barriers, and anything else that holds back our lives or our desire to free our hearts.

The anchor to the film is its accompanying music. LOVE IS ALL is a significant song choice, a pop melody composed in the 70s by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio. “Everybody’s got to live together” is a poignant and important message, especially in this present day and age. Cartier’s film shares that universal message behind these warm and joyful lyrics, in celebration of the festive season, the most important time for coming together and celebrating family. Check it out below.

(Images: Cartier)