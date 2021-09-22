Catch The BOSS X Russell Athletic Pre-Spring 2022 Show Here

Catch the BOSS X Russell Athletic Pre-Spring 2022 collection live at 6PM, September 23, 2021.

Following the hugely successful inaugural capsule earlier this year, the BOSS X Russell Athletic Pre-Spring collection celebrates the collective spirit of team sports and the buzz of baseball, through the DNA of both brands; reimagining the beautifully crafted casualwear for a whole new generation.

Catch the show live for yourself below:

The collection will be available in BOSS stores locally from the 15th of October 2021.

For more info, visit the brand website.