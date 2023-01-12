Celebrate The Year Of Rabbit With Dior By ERL Lunar Capsule

Out with the old and in with the new this Lunar New Year! Dressing up with the zodiac of the year might be the most common way to kickstart Chinese New Year. And if you are thinking to stand out among the crowd, we’ve got a savoir faire solution.

On the occasion of Lunar New Year, Dior is celebrating the year of rabbit with an exclusive Lunar Capsule with the founder of ERL, Eli Russell Linnetz – and yes, this is a continuing dialogue between Dior and their guest designer, following their Spring 2023 collection.

Undoubtedly, the colour for CNY has to be red. Hence, if you are one who opt to deck out in red head to toe, Dior has all you need. Build your look with the red sweater and the house essential red B27 low-top sneaker. To accessorise, the red Dior wool scarf that resembles a festive red packet is perfect for the occasion. Not forgetting the red quilted Dior Lingot 22 bag to finish up the look.

Plus point, all garments are embellished with fluffy rabbit head patch – adding a little fun to the Dior’s notable savoir faire.

Meanwhile, if you prefer a comparably subtle look that doesn’t involve red, the whites and beiges are for you. We reckon the shearling saddle Venice bag resembling a rabbit would be a nice addition to your new year look too.

Also, if you don’t mind a pop of red, a silk tie with red and white stripes works wonder. Or even the red quilted rabbit head D-touch keyring that serves like a cherry on top – giving your look that much-needed oomph.

Discover the Dior by ERL Lunar Capsule here to find out more.