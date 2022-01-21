Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger With These Luxury Fashion Brands

New Year, New Me? Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with these stunning pieces from various luxury fashion brands, from Louis Vuitton to Dior—we’ve got you covered!

First it was a leopard, then it was a snake. These iconic prints were once worn and adored by everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to American socialite Kylie Jenner. This year, the world of luxury fashion has introduced its latest animal to make an attack on everyone’s wardrobes.

Known as the largest and most distinctive member of the cat species, the tiger pervades the folklore of the ancient world—where its fierce beauty and hunting prowess connotes attributes like courage, ambition and leadership. It is an emblem of dignity, ferocity and courage.

If you thought the over-the-top bling of animal prints was over, you’d be very wrong: 2022 belongs to the orange and black stripes and to ward off any bad jujus from 2021, you best believe it’s the way forward.

THE PRECIOUS TIGER BY LOUIS VUITTON

Celebrating the year with a number of stunning looks, Louis Vuitton has added a rather whimsical touch to its Precious Tiger capsule collection. Paying homage to the Year of the Tiger, the French luxury fashion brand launched a selective edition of gifts paired with a short-film in celebration of the holiday. Directed by the Academy Award nominated filmmaker Roman Coppola and starring Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu, the film showcases a dream-like wanderlust associated with the Maison’s lofty heritage. The tiger motif appears on a range of textiles, jewellery and even luxury homewares—from luxe leather to Precious Tiger Beanies, Louis Vuitton’s Lunar New Year collection runs the full spectrum of limited-edition pieces.

BRINGING THE STRIPES GAME BACK BY BURBERRY

Another luxury fashion brand that has rolled out a star-studded campaign for the Lunar New Year is none other than the British luxury fashion house Burberry. The House’s celebratory capsule features the tiger’s signature stripes on popular styles like its Lola and Olympia bags. The campaign stars Chinese models Liu Bingbing, Liu Chunjie, Wang Xiangguo and Yang Ling and is captured by photographer Feng Li. The tiger can also be seen illustrated on both the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear alongside an orange-accented TB Monogram print, a nod to the British house’s founder, Thomas Burberry. The looks are coupled with accessories from the collection such as cashmere scarves and sneakers.

THE WATER TIGER BY DIOR MEN

Continuing the dialogue initiated between the House’s artistic director Kim Jones and the famous American painter Kenny Scharf for the Dior Men’s Fall 2021 show, Dior has unveiled an exclusive capsule for the Lunar New Year. In tribute to the Chinese zodiac sign celebrated this year, the Water Tiger. Scharf has offered a rather original reinterpretation of the emblem, at the heart of a collection brimming with joyous energy—just what we all needed to start off the year. This irresistible motif is transformed into prints, embroidery and patches that will be appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets; all the seasonal pieces rendered sublime in a palette of blue, white, and red—all the lucky colours cherished in Chinese culture. The feline also punctuates the line’s accessories including men’s jewellery as well as the iconic and unforgettable Dior Lingot 22 and Dior Lock bags. The tiger is also featured on the B27 sneakers in a grey leather version.

COURAGEOUS, VIGOROUS AND ACTIVE BY FENDI

As tradition would have it, symbolism plays a pivotal role not only in Chinese New Year celebrations but in the details of the clothing one might choose to wear during the festive season as well. Italian luxury house Fendi celebrates the start of the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection that embodies the courageous, vigorous, active and enthusiastic personality of the people born in the year of the member of the genus Panthera. Adding a vibrant twist to signature the House’s elements, the Fendi 2022 Spring Festival Exclusive Capsule Collection presented an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China.

The tiger print also took centre stage in the collection, embroidered on the new Fendi Match sneakers for both women and men. Sleek black monochrome FF logo shirts and skirts echo the men’s collection, which featured a gradient black and grey variant of the iconic monogram. Appearing as a print, the gradient FF logo was applied on formal suits and on casual styles such as denim jackets, long-sleeved sweatshirts, knitted cardigans and casual pants. Sporting a darker colourway of red and black, the men’s collection also features a hype selection of leather goods and accessories. Singer-songwriter Jackson Wang and dancer Joni were tapped for the campaign, both dressed head to toe in the exclusive capsule collection.

THE GUCCI TIGER BY GUCCI

Step into a stronger, bolder you this year with a stunning collection of bold prints and pastels. Taking a more literal sense when it comes to celebrating the Year of the Tiger, Gucci has presented the Gucci Tiger collection featuring real tigers (though they are photographed separately) shot by Angelo Pennetta and conceived by the House’s very own creative director Alessandro Michele. The collection showcases a wide selection of ready-to-wear pieces from outerwear to denim and accessories featuring various renditions of the animal and a reinterpretation of a late 1960s archival design by Vittorio Accornero, who has previously created Gucci’s signature Flora design for the upcoming gifting season.

A tiger and ‘Gucci Tiger’ wording can be seen in patch form on jackets, jeans and knitwear, accompanied by a maxi multicolor monogram, Interlocking G or the equestrian-inspired Web stripe. An ample range of sweatshirts and T-shirts feature the tiger and logo elements in diverse iterations. On some pieces, the tiger is painted by hand or applied as a patch crafted with artisanal crochet and embroidery techniques, rendering these styles one-of-a-kind. Prints, patches and embroideries can also be seen on signature shoe and bag silhouettes, often combined with the GG monogram. The watches presented also deserve a special mention as for the first time, the design is eco-friendly in every way starting from the recycled steel case to the dial and strap crafted from the brand’s animal-free demetra material made primarily from sustainable, renewable and bio-based raw materials.

Fun fact: Since February 2020, the brand has been supporting wildlife through the Lion’s Share Fund, which raises funds to protect endangered species and their natural habitats.

TIGER IN WONDERLAND BY SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Another luxury house has presented their take on the Year of the Tiger, Salvatore Ferragamo presented the Tiger in Wonderland campaign. The Maison has worked with Chinese artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create unique and stunning prints inspired by the 2022 Zodiac Tiger, exclusively for this particular collection. In an homage to the brand’s long history of uniting art and culture, the Italian luxury house continues its commitment to working with artists across disciplines. Heritage and urban modernity have finally come together, creating agile and audacious looks for everyday beauty.

As the key element of the collection, the tiger print is used in the Chinese New Year collection’s silk foulard and Ferragamo Studio Bag, displaying oriental charm and modern sophistication, composing a celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. As red adds festival vibes to the Chinese New Year celebration, the Trifolio handbag was made in red—as the latest version, conveys the warmth of spring, while the Chelsea boots become the visual focus

BOLD AND POPPING BY BOTTEGA VENETA

It is traditionally a season of celebration, prosperity and indulgence—whether gastronomically, monetarily, or sartorially. This year, we usher in the Year of the Tiger, and while we may still be restricted by COVID-19 precautions, there’s no better time to show off your fashion chops as you go visiting relatives and friends, and attending reunion feasts—according to the standing operating procedures (SOPs) of course. A symbol of success, health and joy, Bottega Veneta celebrates the Lunar New Year in orange.

The Italian luxury fashion house’s iconic bags have been plunged into the emblematic palette, all in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Marking the start of the year, everyone’s festive looks can be punctuated with the array of powerful accessories from the Maison, many of which are glistening with bold orange textures. From the latest ‘It Bag’ the Cassette to the timeless Arco bag, bound to fit everyone’s style and turn heads as soon as you step out of your car. Alternatively, if you’re looking to really stand out from the crowd and add even more glamour to your wardrobe this season, look no further—choose one from the striking orange ready-to-wear pieces Bottega Veneta have to offer.