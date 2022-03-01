Check Out The BOSS X NBA Collection At Pavilion KL Now

The highly anticipated BOSS X NBA collection is now available at the BOSS store in Pavilion KL.

BOSS celebrates the mentality it takes to come out on top as the brand releases the latest season of its highly anticipated BOSS X NBA collaboration.

The NBA is home to some of the world’s most talented and passionate athletes, who embody what it means to be your own BOSS — those who are willing to take risks, create lasting change and go all in to win.

This kind of mindset inspires people around the world, whether they are supporting their favourite team or following their own passions. And it’s one that is closely connected to BOSS, a brand that dresses this determination and delivers the confidence to succeed in any situation.

The BOSS X NBA capsule collection picks up from the previous season, with a new interpretation of logos in support of the league’s most popular teams along with the iconic NBA logo itself. Graphics are found across more than 12 styles, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants and shorts, along with slides and a drawstring bag.

This latest drop is also supported by a dynamic campaign starring Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard, Klay Thompson.

In conjunction with the launch of the BOSS X NBA capsule collection in the brand’s store in Pavilion KL, you will also find a classic game of arcade basketball, where you can challenge yourself to a free-throw basketball game and stand a chance to win a RM100 or RM150 voucher, from February 25 till March 13, 2022. The weekly top scorer will also stand a chance to win an exclusive BOSS basketball. Alternatively, you can also receive the exclusive BOSS basketball when you spend a minimum of RM2,000 with at least one item from the capsule collection.

What are you waiting for, check out the collection and be ready to step forward confidently and get set for success in the season ahead with the BOSS & NBA spring/summer 2022 collection.