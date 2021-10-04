Coach Introduces Windows Of The Future At Pavilion Elite KL

Coach introduces Windows of the Future, a new initiative where Coach stores around the world are reimagined as community hubs with bespoke experiences, in Pavilion Elite Kuala Lumpur.

Inspired by Coach’s free-spirited and inclusive approach to its heritage, the initiative will introduce bespoke window displays at nine locations around the world, many in collaboration with local artists. The one-of-a-kind installations adapt Coach’s beloved house motifs and recent brand campaigns for local audiences.

The Pavilion Mall location pays homage to Coach’s fearless mascot Rexy in supersized form. Showcasing bespoke 3D innovation and technology, the window display features the house mascot with iconic Rogue bags, while making a rogue appearance at the Pavilion Elite giant LED screen – the largest screen in Bukit Bintang, Malaysia’s shopping hub. Rexy is shown walking around the screen and holding Rogue bags– reflecting the Rogue’s unique attitude, inspired by free-spirits, rebels and dreamers.

Coach will also mark the introduction of the Windows of the Future and the Rogue with a digital gamification in which customers can participate in a digital AR game and stand a chance to win a Rogue bag. A continuous storyline from the Windows of the Future, the fun digital game will transport customers to an AR experience and allows customers to go on a mission to help the Rexy to capture more Rogue bags. Players with the highest points collected will win an exclusive Rogue bag at the end of the campaign. The digital game is available to play (on mobile only) from 4th October until 24th October 2021.

A series of creative short videos were also shared by local personalities including Alvin Chong among others; where they were showcasing their unique experience while exploring the bespoke installations.

(Images by Coach)