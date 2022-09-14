New York Fashion Week has finally arrived, and here’s what we think about the much-anticipated Coach Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

There’s something special about New York. It could be the summer air, the busy streets and the thrilling energy from Manhattan’s fashion crowd. Famed for infusing the spirit of New York into its collection, Coach’s silhouettes are electric, upbeat and free-spirited with an All-American attitude.

In Spring/Summer 2022, the fashion house pays tribute to the Big Apple and its famous attractions like Central Park, Zabar’s, Serendipity and the Brooklyn Bridge. Stuart Vevers explores the archives to celebrate Coach’s first head designer Bonnie Cashin – who also created the iconic Turnlock. This collection embraces Cashin’s signature looks and stays true to the American visionary.

With New York Fashion Week back in full swing, here’s what Coach has in store for Spring/Summer 2023.

Highlights from Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 and the debut of Lil Nas X as global ambassador:

Gear up, New Yorkers! Coach’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is a visionary escapade. In case you missed it, multi-platinum artist and singer Lil Nas X made his runway debut, marking the beginning of his incredible journey as a global ambassador of the House. The fashion house teased a couple of images by asking fans to guess who their latest addition is to their Coach Family — true fans have speculated Lil Nas X in the comments section. Fans of the artist had also noticed that the rapper wore six bespoke Coach designs on his world tour.

“It was such a fun experience being part of the Coach show and walking on my first runway ever,” said Lil Nas X. “I’m super excited to make my debut as the face of Coach, a fashion house that believes in a lot of the same things as me. I can’t wait to share all of the other amazing things I’ve been working on with Stuart and his team very soon.”

Taking place in an imagined, dream-like scene beautifully inspired by the New York City piers, the show opened by setting the tone with choreographed vignettes roaming and dancing on the set. The atmosphere evoked a sense of escapism infused with the vibrant New York energy to convey a spark of romance and possibilities.

Presented at the Park Avenue Armoury, New York, the collection explored Coach’s American heritage through circularity and pop culture. Classifying as the perfect everyday wear, an army of relaxed silhouettes marched the runway comprising gingham babydoll dresses, distressed knits, utilitarian jackets with hardware touches, rugged double-breasted leather coats, and an array of reimagined varsity football uniforms. Confident and sleek, it’s all about mastering the art of layering and with harmonious splashes of earth and neutral tones, you can definitely exude that.

“With Spring, I wanted to evolve notions of luxury that place an emphasis on perfection,” said Vevers. “Inspired by the next generation’s fluid approach to fashion, the collection celebrates pieces that become more beautiful the more they are worn and loved, and references to the past are rediscovered in the present. To tell this story on the runway, I imagined a Coach world inspired by New York City’s piers, a place with a unique cultural legacy, and a unique feeling of possibility. I was also thrilled to partner with Lil Nas X on his first runway show as part of our presentation—he is the epitome of the next generation’s inspiring approach to self-expression.”

In the accessories department, fashion-goers are spiralling into a frenzy over the jelly bags and shoe resurgence. ‘90 kids will know the importance of the popular caged fisherman silhouette as the fashion house offers a fresh approach with colourful iterations in bold hues. That’s not all. A slew of reinterpreted Tabby bags was on display with the comeback of messenger bags and you guessed it, vibrant jelly bags. Apart from that, mary janes and high-top sneakers make an appearance this season to complement the summer-ready staples.

Malaysian celebrities and personalities graced the fashion grounds with singer and songwriters Yuna and Daiyan Trisha, rapper Joe Flizzow, and TV host Yaya Zahir. Other notable names included Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Chan-young Yoon, Koki, Conan Gray and many more.

Tune in to Coach Spring/Summer 2023 livestream here:

All images are credited to Coach/BFA.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur