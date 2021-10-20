Coach Ushers In A New Era With Its 80th Anniversary

Later in 1961, the company released a statement regarding the appointment of Bonnie Cashin, who was known as the creator of American sportswear. There, Cashin effectively revolutionised Coach’s designs for a new generation—incorporating side pockets, coin pockets, and a vast array of bright colours to the leather bags.

Under Cashin’s advice, Coach began adding more and more items to their line ranging from shoes, pens, key fobs to eyewear. In the 1980s, the brand went through a period of unprecedented growth. Expanding rapidly, new boutiques popped up in Macy’s stores and larger departments across the country. In 1996 was when American fashion designer, Reed Krakoff came into the picture. With his help, Coach was transformed into a phenomenally successful fashion-accessories label—growing from a family firm to a global player, and its colourful bags now hang from the glossiest shoulders, from the iconic Bucket bag to the green crocodile shoulder bag. It was a company that used to make millions to now, one that makes billions.

Krakoff was later succeeded by Stuart Vevers in 2013, one of the most experienced designers in the fashion industry. Having worked with brands such as Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Mulberry and Loewe. His vast experience truly marked a new era of brand transformation for Coach. Due to his love for pop culture, he drew inspiration from classic American cinema and has cited films like My Own Private Idaho, Jaws, The Shining, Badlands and The Virgin Suicides—which helped him frequently develop ideas for the mood and style of the brand’s collections. Ververs’s approach has combined Coach’s rich history with today’s trends and the needs of both the modern men and women.