Comfort Republic: The Underwear Brand Championing Body Inclusivity

On top of that, we want to take the lead to promote body positivity in the Malaysian men’s apparel industry. Our product images are shot with ‘unconventional’ male models with dad bods and such. Among people we have worked with in the past which include Papi Zak, Ziaf Mihar, Terry Ong, Hairul Hellas, Maxwell Mark, and Joseph Yew, all of whom do not fall under one specific body type.

3. What differentiates Comfort Republic to other brands in the market?

First of all – we offer a diverse range of sizes, from size S, all the way to 6XL. Most men’s undergarment brands usually offer a standard range of sizes from an XS to XL, anything beyond is considered as plus size. And 50% of our customers actually fall under the Big & Tall category and we are glad that they are able to find the right fit at Comfort Republic!

Our undergarments are also made with sustainable bamboo that is not only anti-odour, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking, it is also proven to be suitable for men with sensitive skin. Not to mention it is more cooling, comfortable, and it has a lower environmental impact compared to other kinds of fibres. It is wildly soft and its material will not irritate your skin, plus being 40% more absorbent than even the finest organic cotton, so Comfort Republic will keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day.

Then while developing our product, we realised that a major pain point of customers was the problem of chafing on the thigh area. Therefore, one of our main features is the anti-chafing lycra panels positioned around the inner thighs, which helps end that irritation.

All our underwear are proudly designed in Malaysia and we work closely with our R&D hub for the production. Comfort Republic is currently available in Malaysia, United States, Canada, and soon to reach Europe as well.

4. What is the company proud of so far?

We have achieved some remarkable milestones despite the pandemic. To date, we have sold to more than 20,000 men, and we have received many comments from our customers that our underwear has been life-changing and helped them to regain confidence.