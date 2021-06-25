Introducing the Dior Men’s Summer 2022 collection. With the unveil happening this evening, the Dior Men’s Summer 2022 collection marks a first-of-its-kind as well.

While Dior is no stranger to collaborations, this one is an unprecedented partnership with the American rapper Travis Scott – marking the first time the French Maison has collaborated with a musician, according to WWD.

Spotted by paparazzi in Paris, the Travis Scott was seen wearing an oversized brown suede topcoat and a white T-shirt emblazoned with what appears to be the new collaborative logo, rumoured to be the first items from the Dior Men’s Summer 2022 collection. A glimpse into what’s to come most likely.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to uncover what Dior and Travis Scott may have lined up for us.

(Profile image by Sharif Hamza)