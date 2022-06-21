Luxury fashion brand Dior has launched a gardening set that is designed to give the satisfaction of using a high-end product for the upkeep of plants.

The set comprises a foldable stool and two gardening tools. The on-the-go gardening set has been designed by Dior artistic director Kim Jones as an homage to founder Christian Dior, who was known for his love for gardening.

Here’s more about the Dior gardening set

Calfskin leather pays tribute to Dior Saddle bag

The stool is essentially a foldable frame draped with beige or black bull calfskin leather. The frame has Dior branding on the legs and silver D-ring hardware.

The curves of the calfskin leather, which doubles up as the seat, pays homage to the iconic Dior Saddle bag. There is a magnetic flap patch pocket on one side of the leather in which the owner can store small gardening essentials.

Tools are also provided

The leather also has three loops next to the flap pocket for holding gardening tools.

The Dior gardening set, which has been made in Italy, is complete with an elegant spade and a rake. Because of practical purposes, both tools appear just like any other available in the market; all are meant to level the soil, digging or planting.

But the handles of the stainless steel tools in the gardening kit are covered in the bull calfskin of the same colour that forms the seat. Each of them has ‘DIOR’ engraved at the ends of the handle, which brings the exclusivity to the tools.

The stool is small, measuring just 60 x 43 x 7 cm when folded and 34 x 38 x 42 cm when unfolded. The rake measures 29x8x7 cm while the spade is 32×8.5×6 cm. The gross weight of the kit is 4.7 kg.

Dior gardening kit is priced at EUR 7,900 and is available in the US for USD 8,700. Gardening enthusiasts who wish to buy the set will have to fill an online order form.

Not the first gardening equipment from Dior

This is not the first gardening equipment that Dior has launched. It previously created Lucky Milly, the name for a set of Dior engraved tools and other materials designed to elevate the gardening experience.

Created by Cordelia de Castellane, the artistic director of Dior Maison and Baby Dior, Lucky Milly comprises apron, watering can, gloves, rake, spade and pots made from an assortment of materials including stainless steel, ash wood, cotton and calfskin.

(Main and Featured images: Dior)