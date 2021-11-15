The Dior and Sacai capsule collection is finally here. And K-pop star Sehun is helping to announce this anticipated arrival.

The two fashion brands first teased the surprise collaboration in June. Dior Men designer Kim Jones worked with Sacai’s Chitose Abe to create an array of menswear pieces, including ready-to-wear, accessories and jewellery.

The capsule collection also debuts a new logo: the “i” in “Dior” stitched over with the Sacai name in black. This is the first time that the French luxury fashion brand has altered its brand logo, which appears across jackets in technical fabrics (a Sacai signature).

The Dior Saddle Bag has also gotten a makeover. Now featuring extra front pockets and a bottle holder, the Maison’s bestselling bag has become both fashionable and functional, no doubt thanks to Sacai’s streetwear-minded designer. The collection encompasses various styles like the Mini Saddle, the Saddle Shopper and the Saddle Soft Bag, on top of the regular Saddle Bag.

Sehun becomes the face of the Dior and Sacai collaboration

In a series of photos, Dior ambassador Sehun shows off the new pieces from the collection, such as the limited-edition bracelet that combines the Maison’s CD logo with Sacai’s trademark pearls, as well as a pair of Chelsea boots.

This isn’t the first time that the EXO member has modelled for the French fashion brand. Back in May, the South Korean musician was part of a photoshoot featuring Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, where he wore special pieces made in collaboration with New York artist Kenny Scharf.

Where to shop the Dior and Sacai collection

The Dior and Sacai collection is now available both in stores and online. There’s also a dedicated pop-up in Tokyo, which will soon travel to locations in Beijing and Taichung. In Malaysia, you can find the full collection at the Dior Men boutique in Pavilion KL, and selected leather goods and jewellery pieces at Dior KLCC.

Take a closer look at the available products and prices below.

Header photo credit: Dior