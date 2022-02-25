Dior’s Lingot Bag Line Is An Ode To The House’s Craft

Designed by men’s Creative Director Kim Jones, Dior presents its new Dior Lingot bag line

Featured in the Dior Men Spring 2022 collection where Creative Director Kim Jones looked back on the ’60s during which Marc Bohan was at the helm of the Maison as the second successor of Monsieur Dior.

There, he incorporated motifs such as the emblematic Dior Oblique print that was introduced to the label by Bohan. Notable pieces from the collection include the weekender bag called the Lingot.

Evoking a travel bag from the House’s archives, the Dior Lingot line is distinguished by its graphic appearance and rectangular shape — similar to a gold ingot, its top closure cover also replicates the curves of the iconic Saddle.

The Dior Oblique canvas was rendered sublime in a new golden colour, while another in grained leather with contrasting stitching exalts the leather-working savoir-faire of the Dior Ateliers.

The bag comes with a removable shoulder strap as well, which is finished with an industrial-looking buckle that recalls the sensibilities of former Kim Jones collaborator, Matthew Williams.

The Lingot bag line comes in three different sizes making it easier than ever to find a functional shape for your needs and lifestyle.