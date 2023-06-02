Disney X Tommy Hilfiger: Two American Icons, One Unforgettable Collaboration

To commemorate Disney’s landmark 100th anniversary, the renowned American designer Tommy Hilfiger has teamed up with the beloved entertainment giant to present the Disney x Tommy Collection. This unique line reimagines classic prep styles with an exciting and innovative twist, bringing Disney’s iconic characters into the fashionable world of college prep.

Launched globally on June 1, 2023, the collection showcases a range of styles for men, women, and children. Here, everyone’s favourite characters – Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck – are reimagined in the popular Japanese comic style, manga. The result is an exclusive blend of American prep heritage and Japanese pop culture that is as unexpected as it is delightful.

Anchored in nostalgia, this collectable edition of prep classics maintains the spirit of fun and playfulness inherent to Disney’s iconic characters. With 50 styles for adults and 10 for kids, the collection breathes new life into beloved pieces such as rugby shirts, chinos, and blazers.

Distinctive details like jacquard prints featuring the TH Monogram and Mickey’s unmistakable silhouette add an element of surprise, while ink blots and hand-drawn sketches pay tribute to the original craft of Disney artists.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hilfiger said, “An iconic anniversary, an iconic brand, and a collaboration with their most iconic characters – there is no better way to join fans around the world in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. Colliding Mickey and Friends with the Tommy Hilfiger brand DNA has been one of our most fun collaborations to date.”

Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing, echoed this sentiment, stating that the collection is a true celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, showcasing the creativity and storytelling that both Disney and Tommy Hilfiger are known for.

To bring this collection to life, a captivating digital fashion show has been designed, featuring the talents of singer-songwriter Henry Lau, actor Lucien Laviscount, and models Soo Joo Park, Stella Maxwell, and Reign Judge.

The campaign, shot by renowned photographer Paola Kudacki, sees the cast sporting pieces from the collection as they navigate an unmistakably Disney-themed campus.

Further adding to the fun, fans will have the opportunity to transform into manga characters themselves via an AI-powered photo generator. Users can upload their images, convert them into manga characters, and share their avatars on social platforms, immersing themselves in the unique Disney x Tommy universe.

For Malaysia, the Disney x Tommy collection will be available at select Tommy Hilfiger stores: Tommy Hilfiger Pavilion KL, Tommy Hilfiger Suria KLCC, and Tommy Hilfiger One Utama.