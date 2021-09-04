For FW21, the notion of redefining the definition of a man comes to life through a far-sighted collection created by Ermenegildo Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.

What does it mean to be a man today? Are antiquated stereotypes still relevant in this day and age? These questions are at the heart of everything Zegna does, especially this Fall Winter. As we continue to evolve with the times, a new mindset unfolds. Heralding a new era in style and identity, Zegna continues to proffer innovative and progressive looks as a direct response to how men live now; the Maison now focuses on luxe casual while creating new hybrid garments with a sartorial approach.

Evolving in tandem with their customers, the Maison employed modern voices for their #WHATMAKESAMAN campaign — five inspiring members of their global community — two models, a dancer, a fashion buyer, and a photographer. These influential individuals challenged Zegna to rethink their preconceived ideas, propelling the Maison to reconsider the boundaries of modern masculinity and reaffirm the values that are truly important today.

The looks in the collection also showcased how ideas of sophistication have radically changed, as distinctions between home, work and leisure continue to disappear.

“The way that modern men dress, their needs and habits have been changing considerably over the past year. Customers are looking for a different style as they turn to more fluid silhouettes and multifunctional yet comfortable outfits,” said Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori.

“To me, this was the perfect time to rethink what is possible, to reconsider what really matters and to rebalance style while we are called to answer to changing times. A new aesthetic is needed: fluid, ageless, adaptable, where comfort matches perfectly with style.”

By creating the need for new wardrobe icons, reflecting evolving attitudes and behaviours, the Maison showcases their penchant for innovation and desire to satiate the needs of the modern man.

(Images: Ermenegildo Zegna FW21)